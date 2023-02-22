Wood River High School’s Grant Green finished fourth at 126 pounds in the IHSAA 4A District IV Wrestling Tournament Feb. 17 at Minico High School and qualified for the state tournament, Feb. 23-25, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Green, 22-13 on the season, defeated Burley’s Benjamin Clapier by fall in 4:22 in the quarterfinals but was pinned by Minico’s Jose Contreras at 1:48 in the semifinals.
Green rallied back with a pin at 1:45 over Minico’s Weston Smith, and then dropped an 8-5 decision to Twin Falls’ Dylan Radmall in the third-place match.
Green meets Blackfoot freshman Brayden Cosens (19-11) in the first round of the state tournament. The winner will go against either Bishop Kelly sophomore Matthew Martino (39-3) or Ridgevue senior Isaac Oviedo (31-18).
Wood River’s Garrett Larsen finished in fifth place at 132 pounds by defeating Jerome’s Atreyu Shea by major decision, 10-2.
Larsen lost a 1-0 decision to Minico’s Sane Serr in the quarterfinals and came back to defeat Canyon Ridge’s Rylan Skaggs by a 7-2 decision. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Jerome’s Kelan Ringling to fall into the fifth-place match.
Arthur Peddy placed fifth at 98 pounds—and also qualified for the state tournament—after being pinned by Twin Falls’ Nate Ramsdell and Canyon Ridge’s Juan Guevara.
Peddy, 0-9, meets Minico freshman Mikael Teague, 37-10, in the first round of the state tournament.
William Adams finished in seventh place at 160 after pinning Bronson Fennell of Twin Falls in 4:17.
He lost to Jerome’s Kaden Rushing in the quarterfinals by fall, defeated Canyon Ridge’s Joel Garcia by fall in 1:26 and then dropped an 11-4 decision to Burley’s Tyson Holt.
Payton Sorensen placed seventh at 170 pounds after pinning Burley’s Eduardo Portillo in 3:55.
He lost to Connor Claborn of Canyon Ridge by fall in 3:51 in the quarterfinals, beat Caden Stearnes of Canyon Ridge by fall in 1:20, then lost to Cale Baker of Minico by fall in 3:36.
Matthew Gutierrez placed eighth at 138. He was pinned by Minico’s Cole Barendregt in 1:35, defeated Twin Falls’ Quinn Mayes by disqualification, lost to Jerome’s Kyler Hamblin by fall in 2:16, and lost to Burley’s Nicolas Chavez by fall in 4:30 for seventh place.
Logan Green (126), Michael Hurd (138), Felipe Cruz (145), Bryan Tellez (145), Emmett Stouffer (152), Oliver Veillet (152), and Javier Terrazas (182) did not place. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In