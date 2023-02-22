23-02-08 high school wrestling seniors 1

Wood River seniors, from left, Peyton Sorensen, Grant Green, Michael Hurd and Matthew Gutierrez participated in their final IHSAA 4A District IV Tournament Feb. 17 at Minico High School. Green finished fourth at 126 pounds and qualified for the state tournament Feb. 23-25 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School’s Grant Green finished fourth at 126 pounds in the IHSAA 4A District IV Wrestling Tournament Feb. 17 at Minico High School and qualified for the state tournament, Feb. 23-25, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Green, 22-13 on the season, defeated Burley’s Benjamin Clapier by fall in 4:22 in the quarterfinals but was pinned by Minico’s Jose Contreras at 1:48 in the semifinals.

Green rallied back with a pin at 1:45 over Minico’s Weston Smith, and then dropped an 8-5 decision to Twin Falls’ Dylan Radmall in the third-place match.

