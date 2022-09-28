Oakley had first-and-goal at the 1.
The Hornets opened the second half with a 180-degree reversal of the first half. They decided to jam the ball down Carey's collective throat.
Second-and-goal at the 1.
Oakley took the second-half kickoff and marched from its 32 to the 1 in 16 plays.
Third-and-goal at the 3.
The Hornets threw the ball twice during the drive, something unusual considering they had 28 passes in the first half.
Fourth-and-goal at the 1.
Carey junior linebacker Nik Versis jumped the gap on fourth down and tackled Hornets versatile quarterback Porter Pickett for a 4-yard loss to complete the goal-line stand.
"That was awesome," Panthers senior Riley Morey said after the 42-36 loss to the No. 1 Hornets on Sept. 23 at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in am 1AD1 Snake River Conference battle. "We were all in sync. We knew they were going to quarterback sneak. We were all together. Everyone talked to each other.
"We knew they were going to run the ball straight up the middle," Morey recalled. "We're just gonna push them straight back."
Oakley held the ball for 20 plays and almost seven minutes.
"Amazing. Amazing," Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. "I don't know how many of those coach (Lane) Durtschi has had right in that south end zone, but there's been a dozen of them. Absolutely amazing.
"It just shows what we're made of and what the kids can do when they put their heads together."
Carey senior running back Conner Simpson finished with 86 yards on 11 carries.
"That was amazing by our guys," he said. "They were inside the 5 for all four downs. We all put our heads down and we knew we were going to work it together. It was great team defense."
Unfortunately, six plays later Carey committed another miscue.
Pickett stripped a ball carrier after a short completion and recovered the fumble at the 5. He scored three plays later and it was 34-30 with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
"Mistakes happen," Simpson said. "You gotta keep your heads up. You gotta keep everyone happy because body language is everything. You have to keep your body language up and then put your heads down and go again."
Carey, ranked No. 3, turned the ball over five times. It turned it over six times in a 7-0 loss to Grace to open the season.
"You can't make mistakes in a game against a good team—even one, let alone five," he said. "You just can't do that and expect to win. But we still expected to win and we almost could have.
"That takes a lot of heart."
Oakley ran it for 216 yards, passed for 161 and did not turn it over.
"We never give up," Panthers senior lineman Franco Ocampo said. "That's something we preach every day in practice—always going for it, never giving up. If you give up, you give up on your team, you're giving up on your community. We don't like to do that.
"Rec basketball, rec football, Pee Wee, everything, it's taught to us never give up, always keep going and always hold your heads high, even if you lose.
"We learn from this. We just don't forget about it. We always focus one week at a time."
Carey came right back with a drive of its own.
The Panthers went 94 yards on 14 plays, 13 of which were runs. The drive ended on Wood's 1-yard plunge. It was set up with a 26-yard pass to Perkes on third-and-8 from the 27.
The two-point run failed, and Carey had a precarious 36-34 lead with 7:16 left in the game.
After a good kickoff return to Carey's 44, the Hornets took six plays to hit pay dirt when Pickett ran it in from the 3 at 4:55. His pass to William Praegitzer made it 42-36.
"It was a tough game," said Morey, who had touchdowns receptions of 54- and 39-yards. "We can all learn from everything. We learn from our mistakes, work a little bit harder at practice, focus on the little things that got us here. Get better and can't wait to see them down the road."
Carey's 25-man roster is even smaller with six players on the sideline.
"Injuries hurt teams," Simpson said. "They can't be with us on the field, and we wish they could be out there but they're cheering on everyone from the sideline.
"We're all hard workers. Eight-man is physical. We all know and based on the Carey program through all these years, we're tight. We know exactly what the end-goal is and we know what we need to do to get there."
Carey took over with 1:28 remaining.
Perkes ran for eight yards, and, after a 5-yard penalty, Larna went for 3 and an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-4 from the 36.
Wood found Perkes for 13 and a defensive pass interference flag on the next snap gave the hosts a first-and-10 from the 39 with 41.6 seconds showing on the clock.
Oakley senior defensive back KeShawn Crocker intercepted his third pass of the night to secure the win.
The Panthers (2-2) visit Valley (1-4) on Sept. 30.
"We had a lot of opportunities all night long to do out thing. We just kept fighting, that's what's important," Kirkland said. "It shows we still got it. We clean up a few more things and we could be pretty deadly."
It was a tale of two halves.
The first half was a track meet, the second a slugfest. There were 58 points scored in the first half and 20 in the second half.
- Carey sophomore quarterback Preston Wood found Morey wide open for a 54-yard score at 8:49
- Pickett scored from 60 at 7:26.
- Carey senior Colton Larna ran it in from the 2 at 3:45. Wood's pass to Simpson made it 14-6.
- Pickett found junior Bridger Duncan on a 12-yard pass with 21.9 seconds left in the first. Pickett's pass to senior Houstin Bingham knotted it at 14.
- Oakley junior Isaac Carnney intercepted Wood on the second play of the second quarter and Bingham bulled in from the 5. His 2-point run made it 22-14 at 11:42 of the second period.
- Panthers senior Carsn Perkes took the ensuing kickoff and went 85 yards for the score 15 seconds later. Another Wood-to-Simpson pass tied it at 22.
- The Hornets then went on a 19-play drive that covered 89 yards after a 12-yard penalty on the first snap of the possession. Cranney finished in the end zone off a Pickett 14-yard pass at 6:19. The two-point pass failed making it 28-22.
- Wood found Morey again, this time from 39 yards on the fourth snap of that possession and Simpson's run gave Carey a 30-28 lead at 4:38.
OAKLEY 42, CAREY 36
Oakley 14 14 6 8—42
Carey 14 16 6 0—36
C: Morey 54 pass from Wood (bad snap), 8:49
O: Pickett 60 run (pass failed), 7:26
C: Larna 2 run (Simpson pass from Wood), 3:45
O: Duncan 12 pass from Pickett (Bingham pass from Pickett), 21.9
O: Bingham 5 run (Bingham run), 11:42
C: Perkes 86 kickoff return (Simpson pass from Wood), 11:27
O: Cranney 14 pass from Pickett (pass failed), 6:19
C: Morey 39 pass from Wood (Simpson run), 4:38.
O: Pickett 2 run (pass failed), 1:59
C: Wood 1 run (run failed), 7:16
O: Pickett 3 run (Praegitzer pass from Pickett), 4:55
RUSHING: Oakley 46-217. Pickett 14-95, Toribau 19-89, Bingham 9-24, Cranney 4-9. Carey 34-151. Simpson 11-86, Larna 12-50, Perkes 5-22, Wood 6-(-7).
PASSING: Oakley 18-33-0-2, 161 yards. Carey 9-24-4-2, 172 yards.
RECEIVING: Oakley, Cranney 9-105, Duncan 7-40, Praegitzer 2-16. Carey, Morey 4-108, Perkes 3-47, Simpson 2-23, Larna 1-12.
FIRST DOWNS: Oakley 19. Carey 17.
PENALTIES: Oakley 11-90. Carey 7-44.
