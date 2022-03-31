The fifth annual Gary Black, Jr. Memorial Race will be held on Sunday, April 3, at Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain.
Athletes from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Mini World Cup, North Series, IMD and Baldy Devo teams will compete in a dual-panel slalom format ski race held at Warm Springs. Each skier will take one run in each course, and the athlete’s fastest time of the two runs will be used to calculate the race results.
The race is named for Gary Black, Jr., one of the great advocates of American ski racing, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2017, in Sun Valley.
The day is from 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. See below for the full schedule:
Event Schedule
9:45 a.m.—The first run starts for Mini World Cup, North Series, and IMD athletes
11:30 a.m.—BBQ starts with a 12 p.m. awards banquet during the BBQ at the Greyhawk Yurt, including the Mini World Cup End of Year Awards.
1 p.m.—First run starts for Baldy Devo athletes
3 p.m.—BBQ begins with an awards banquet during the BBQ at the Grayhawk Yurt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In