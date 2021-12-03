Galena Nordic

The BCRD grooms miles of Nordic trails, including an extensive network around Galena Lodge.

Galena Lodge featured in New York Times

Community-owned Galena Lodge was recently featured in a New York Times piece about the best places in the United States for cross-country destinations titled, “9 Wintry Wonderlands for New Cross-Country Skiers.” In the article, readers are encouraged to “plan a day at the Galena Lodge, encircled by 50 kilometers of rolling trails within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, a region of craggy peaks and grand vistas.” Galena Lodge is currently open for the winter season.

