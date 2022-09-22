It was a rather frustrating day for the Wood River boys' soccer team.
The scoreless draw with Great Basin 7 Conference rival Twin Falls was just the icing.
"We didn't do what we had to do today," Wolverines senior co-captain and midfielder Juan Ortiz said. "We needed (head coach) Luis (Monjaras) out here today to motivate us because he does that really well."
“I know by me saying this would put my career in jeopardy but it’s whatever. Luis has been there since day one and it’s messed up the system is like this. I’m going against the system, and I will try to fight for our coach no matter what. He is part of this 7-1-1 team, and we will continue to keep winning by his side no matter what.”
Former coach Matt Phillips and athletics director Kevin Stilling are coaching the team on an interim basis.
"They're high school kids and they're used to a certain style of coaching and having a certain person on the sideline they look to and lean to to get answers from," Stilling said. "It's different for them. It's a challenge to those kids when they get that thrown at them at 4 o'clock in the afternoon on the day of a game.
"Bottom line is they still had opportunities and we still have to cash in on those opportunities."
The time frame the coaching staff will not be on the sidelines is not known.
"We just couldn't finish. We couldn't. I couldn't finish," Ortiz said. "Our best players couldn't finish. We had opportunities but we couldn't get through and score.
"We have to practice our finishing. Our one-on-ones with the defenders aren't good most of the time. When we shoot and there's a rebound, none of us really go into it."
The Wolverines had two goals disallowed, one on a foul and one on an offsides.
"I didn't play much defense during that game," senior defender and co-captain Owen Stouffer said. "We should have walked out with a win, so a little frustrating.
"We need to get our stuff together tomorrow and start finishing our goals. I think partly ... I don't know if our defense goes 100 percent during practice, therefore we're not really creating game-like situations for our offense to practice against. I think we need to do that.
"We just have to finish those goals. We had a lot of shots that could have been goals."
The Wolverines are 7-2-2 overall and 7-1-1 in conference activity. Outside of 4-0 victories on Aug. 30 and Sept. 20, they have scored five goals in the other six outings.
"I think we have to work on corners," Stouffer said. "It seemed like we had six, eight corners in this game. Those are pretty good chances for a goal. Lots of people, lots of action in the middle. I think if we work on those, stuff might fall.
"And maybe outside shots from the 18. We seemed to be shooting a lot of them in the second half."
Wood River visits Mountain Home in a big game on Sept. 27 and welcomes Burley on Sept. 29.
"It's super difficult in the sense that ultimately that's our goal to look forward and not look back," Phillips said. "In the next day or so, that's what we're gonna try to do. Really, it's more of a psychological game now than it is a physical one.
"They're more than capable of doing it."
