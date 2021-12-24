Campion Ice House in Hailey was rocking with on Wednesday for the annual Suns/Future Suns contest, an exhibition hockey game that featured current Suns players, former and current Sun Valley Youth Hockey players and a reunion of friends and family to watch it all go down.
The players were divided up between Black and White teams comprising of Suns and SVYH alumni and current players. The game was split into 17-minute periods, rather than full 20-minute intervals.
The game was full of offense and hockey love, as the Black Team won 7-5 and saw 21-year-old Ketchum native Paxton Bunting score a hat trick for the winning team.
Bunting spent a year in the Eastern Hockey League and was a forward for the Connecticut Chiefs between 2019-2020. He is currently at the University of Colorado—Boulder.
“It was fun to grow up playing Sun Valley Youth Hockey, so it’s always fun to come back and get to play in front of friends and family,” Bunting said. “It’s always a good time—it’s not that often that you get to play in front of people you grew up with.”
The Black Team jumped out to a 5-2 lead through the second period with goals from Slater Whitehead, Suns forward Taylor Rothgeb, Suns forward Dylan Shamburger and Bunting, who scored back-to-back-to-back goals in the second and third periods.
Whitehead, who is playing hockey at Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire, finished the game with two goals.
Total attendance for the night was 300 spectators to see hockey go to a great cause, which was the William S Hunter Scholarship Fund.
Total shots on the night went to the Black Team with a 43-28 advantage. Officials on the night were Sara Burns, Chris Benson, Dan Choma and Eric Wingard. Pete Whitehead coached the Black Team and Sean O’Grady who led the White Team.
Players on the Black Team with assists were Colby Speth (Islanders Hockey Club), Jessie Burks (Rochester Institute of Technology), Spencer Brendel, Eli Conrad, Doug King and Ben Barton.
Goalie James Moskos had 38 saves for the Black Team.
The White Team made a nice effort to come back, but it was too little too late. Jack Stevens (St. Lawrence University) scored the first goal for the White Team. He also had an assist.
Current Suns forward Steve McCall had two goals, and Suns defensemen Mike Curry and Doug Yeats each added one. Goalie Evi Johnson, playing out of St. Norberts College in De Pere, Wisconsin, finished with 21 saves for the White Team.
Assists on the night for the White Team were Nikki Lahnum (SVYH 19U), Chad O’Brien, Derek Grimes, Justin Taylor and DJ Gralenski.
The Suns return to the rink for a rematch of the Jackson Hole Moose in Jackson Hole’s Snow King Arena on New Year’s Weekend, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
