Lucas Foster and Joey Okesson were the two top U.S. Snowboard team finishers on Saturday’s final halfpipe event at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, California. This was the final Olympic qualifying event ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Foster earned fourth place, with a score of 69.40, followed by Okesson in seventh place with a score of 57.40. The men's team is still being filled out, with Taylor Gold most likely to be named to the U.S. Halfpipe team. 

