Former Wood River High School runner Amy Cantrell placed 31st among 93 runners to lead the Gettysburg College women’s cross-country team at the Centennial Conference Championship on Saturday at Cockeysville, Maryland. Gettysburg placed seventh as a team with 176 points. A Hailey native, Cantrell was timed at 24:49 with a 6:40-mile pace for The Bullets, placing three spots higher than the 2019 conference championship.

