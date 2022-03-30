American Mac Forehand earned a season-best second-place finish at the final Freeski Slopestyle World Cup at Switzerland’s Corvatsch Resort in Silvaplana. Forehand’s results bumped him up to third place among the FIS Freeski World Cup Men’s Freeski Slopestyle standings for the season, followed by Alex Hall in fifth place. Hall also finishes the season in third place in the FIS Freeski World Cup Park and Pipe overall points standings, followed by Alex Ferreira in fifth place. Hannah Faulhaber also earned fifth in the women's standings and second overall in halfpipe standings.

