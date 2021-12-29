For Hailey's Randy Huntington, timing is everything

When track and field coach and Hailey resident Randy Huntington hit a stride in his early days with some of the top athletes the world had ever seen, he thought his coaching days were numbered.
When his coaching career reemerged for the Chinese national track and field team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his swan song kept singing.
His achievements as a strength and conditioning coach in China segued into much more than coaching track and field during the summer. Now, Huntington finds himself heavily sought after for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which begin in February.
China has found success in aerial skiing, speed skating and figure skating, but the country isn’t known for its winter sports. Heading into the 2022 games, its options were limited.
But after the performance of its track and field team in Tokyo, Gou Zhongwen, General Secretary of China’s General Administration of Sport wanted to have a carryover from the summer games. So, naturally, Huntington was asked to continue his work.
He began working with athletes on starts for bobsled, skeleton and speed skating, Huntington said. He is also helping with the development of a new shoe for the bobsled and skeleton teams. He is even working with cross-country skiing metrics.
“I take what we do from the summer in the strength and conditioning for the sprint and block start,” Huntington said. “We want to allow the winter teams to understand how that all works.”
Huntington has two more experts who help: Kristin Collins, who is the head of performance technology and innovation in China; and Dr. Ralph Mann, who is the founder and president of CompuSport.
Although he has never worked in winter sports before, Huntington said it is all relative.
“The beauty of track and field is that it carries over to nearly every other sport,” Huntington said. “There’s a lot of crossover. Power is power. Understanding the metrics that are necessary and knowing what the best of the best do.”
As he also noted, the majority of his coaching is not with athletes themselves.
“I coach the coaches,” Huntington said.
Cutting his teeth
Huntington is well-traveled. He was born in Croswell, Michigan, and marched through the coaching ranks all the way through to being rated as a USATF Master Coach in jumps, of which there are only five in the world.
He graduated from the University of Oregon and was an assistant women’s track and field coach at the University of California, Berkeley, from 1984-86.
Through his journey, Huntington has coached eight Olympians and seven World Championship Team members, including long-jumper Mike Powell and triple-jumper Willie Banks. Huntington’s resume began to thicken when both Powell and Banks set world records in the long jump and triple jump, respectively, under his coaching. In all, six athletes that he has coached have been in the U.S. all-time top-10 in their respective events.
Early in his career, Huntington made a name for himself by coaching Powell to the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. Powell won silver in 1988 and 1992. In 1991, Powell reached the pinnacle of his own professional career when he broke Bob Beamon’s long jump record in Tokyo, leaping 29-feet, 4.5-inches—a record that still stands.
Banks broke the world triple jump record with 58-feet, 11.5-inches in 1985 in Indianapolis—also under Huntington’s tutelage.
On top of Powell and Banks, Huntington then became a strength and conditioning guru, working with several NFL teams and players as well as multiple major college football programs such as Oklahoma, Florida and Notre Dame. Off the track, Huntington’s most notable professional clients were Wayne Gretzky, Gary Carter and Michael Chang.
Huntington was named as USA Track & Field’s first-ever Sports Science Technical Coordinator—Master Coach for Horizontal Jumps. He has also been a research coordinator and training specialist for Keiser Sports Health Equipment. In 2007, Huntington became the Director of Marketing for MBT Shoes.
Of all the places he has been and lived, Huntington found himself in Hailey in 2007 and has called the Wood River Valley home ever since.
“I’ve looked around everywhere to find another place like the Wood River Valley,” Huntington said. “But I just can’t find it. It’s too good here.”
In 2009, he became the Global Director of Marketing, Education, and Performance at Keiser Sports Health. The new job at Keiser then opened doors—one in particular—clear across the world.
A whole new world
Despite having a well-known record in track and field, Huntington is becoming most notable as of late in an unlikely country: The People’s Republic of China. He was tasked to help change the culture of track and field in China, where he is currently the national team’s coach.
In 2013, a burnt-out Huntington felt like he needed a break, so he went on a vacation—something he rarely did. Unsure as to where to go, Huntington randomly chose Beijing, since he had been there before.
While in China, he met up with a friend who asked him to go to a track meet, and Huntington obliged. He was later asked to speak with some of the athletes at the track meet. Five months later, he received an email from the national Chinese track and field team asking him if he would be a part of the program.
Once again, he obliged and became the long jump and triple jump coach before rising to become the national coach.
“So off I went,” Huntington said. “Then next thing I knew I was coaching 70-80 guys.”
When Huntington became acquainted with the Chinese culture—and, more importantly, Chinese athletics—he was astonished at how far behind the rest of the world China was when it came to sports technology. Of all the industrial advancements and academic achievements, Huntington said China lacked the athletic prowess that the majority of the world has become accustomed to.
“They create a lot of this technology we use, but they oftentimes don’t know how to use it,” Huntington said.
China is also behind on muscle recovery and supplements, Huntington said.
The International Olympic Committee has long been embroiled in steroid controversies—a case in point is Russia, which was formally banned from the 2020 games. However, in China, that is not the case, Huntington said. Even simple supplements like protein powder or creatine are forbidden.
Huntington said his athletes are on a steady diet of traditional Chinese cuisine that is heavily regulated by the Chinese government to ensure athletes do not test positive for any illegal substances. Even tobacco and alcohol use are looked down upon.
“People don’t understand Chinese culture,” Huntington said. “You can’t lose face there. If someone loses their integrity, they are done for life. There is a pristine honor code in China.”
An unlikely track star
Working with a foreign country that is behind the game has enough challenges for Huntington; the payoff, though, is one of a kind.
After arriving in China, Huntington uncovered an uncut gem: Su Bingtian, who has become a beacon of hope for Chinese athletes.
In 2017, Huntington became Bingtian’s coach after the sprinter considered retirement at the ripe age of 27. Under his new strength and conditioning programs, Bingtian became a sensation.
Huntington tweaked Bingtian’s training and worked on his high-frequency stride—the number of times a runner’s foot hits the ground per second. Bingtian now has the highest recorded high-frequency stride ever tracked.
“Speed has two components: stride length, and stride frequency,” Huntington said. “It’s a relationship. You want the two to merge to give the runner the optimal and greatest speed.”
Huntington molded Bingtian into a world-class sprinter in both the 100-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay team, along with teammates Tang Xingqiang, Wu Zhiqiang and Xie Zhenye.
In 2018, Bingtian won the 100 meteres at the Asian Games in Jakarta with a time of 9.92 seconds, becoming the first Asian-born sprinter to break the 10-second barrier. Later that year, Huntington predicted that Bingtian would even eclipse 9.85 seconds.
Then, in the 100-meter semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Bingtian not only ran 9.83 seconds but also clocked the fastest 60-meter mark during that same race with 6.29 seconds, which is a world record.
“Su made history, he’s a rock star,” Huntington said. “He’s the biggest thing in China. He is the consummate professional. He’s faster than Carl Lewis, which boggles my mind, because I coached against Carl for so many years with Mike [Powell].”
Usain Bolt eventually won his sixth Olympic gold medal in the 100-meters, and Bingtian ended up taking sixth place overall. However, that finish was a success in China’s eyes, and it gave the country promise. The progress, tutelage, and most importantly, hope, that Huntington has instilled in Chinese athletes is just the beginning.
Now at 67, Huntington’s life keeps him going places he didn’t think he’d be. And success seems to follow him in his wake. ￼
