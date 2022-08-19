WR fb

Wood River football head coach Shane Carden, left, talks with athletic director Kevin Stilling during a practice last week. The Wolverines open the 2022 season tonight at South Fremont with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

There is a lot of optimism for the Wood River football team as it opens the 2022 campaign tonight at South Freemont with the kickoff at 6.

“I’m excited,” said head coach Shane Carden, who enters his fourth season. “During the summer we went down to 7-on-7, and they’re making the calls. They know the stuff. We’re looking at a group that has been through a lot and they’re ready.

“Our quarterback can probably call the plays. We have a group that is happy to get out there. You see their excitement. It’s time to rock and roll. Our team knows that. These seniors know that.”

