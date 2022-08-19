There is a lot of optimism for the Wood River football team as it opens the 2022 campaign tonight at South Freemont with the kickoff at 6.
“I’m excited,” said head coach Shane Carden, who enters his fourth season. “During the summer we went down to 7-on-7, and they’re making the calls. They know the stuff. We’re looking at a group that has been through a lot and they’re ready.
“Our quarterback can probably call the plays. We have a group that is happy to get out there. You see their excitement. It’s time to rock and roll. Our team knows that. These seniors know that.”
He has reasons to be excited—talented senior class, program numbers and a new conference.
The Wolverines are playing in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. The school petitioned after last season to move down a division in football only.
“We’ve been looking at it for the past few years,” Carden said. “We went down to Twin Falls last year and we had 18 guys on the bus and Twin Falls had probably 40 guys on the sideline. We say punt team and one guy comes on and one guy goes off and they say punt team and it’s a whole switch. Last year we had to cancel a game (at Minico) and that was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. We were down to 13, 14 healthy kids.”
The Idaho High School Activities Association has criteria schools must meet before a petition is voted upon. Two of those are: 1) Evidence that the varsity, JV, and freshman combined winning percentage is near or below 25% during the most recent two years of competition against their assigned classification. 2) Evidence that the varsity, JV, and freshman teams finished near or below the bottom 33% of their postseason tournaments during the most recent two years of competition.
Wood River was 5-30 overall and 2-19 in the Great Basin 7 Conference the past four seasons (not counting Covid 2020).
“In football, you’re getting beat on and beat on throughout the season and you’re getting tired,” Carden said. “You’re talking about the health of kids. At the end of the day, it’s not fair to them. You look at our numbers, they’ve been dwindling because these kids get beat down throughout the season playing these bigger schools. We’re barely holding on to finish the season.
“That’s not fair to the kids who are out here working their tails off. When the opportunity arose, it made total sense for this team to petition down. The state saw it the same way. Win-loss, number of kids. When we hit all the things they (IHSAA) were grading on, it made sense to us. We’re not taking this as a light schedule. We understand the challenge of it, but we’re excited to play schools that match us better and give our kids a better chance to succeed and be healthy.”
Teams in the new conference are Buhl, Filer, Gooding and Kimberly. Wood River lost to Buhl (36-18), Filer (14-7) and Kimberly (22-8) last season.
“Football is tough. Numbers matter a lot,” Carden said. “It’s not all about wins and losses. Give us a chance to compete, be competitive against another school.”
The Wolverines’ senior class is the first to be under Carden all four years.
“What I expect from them I’ve seen through camp,” he said. “We’ve had seniors leading this team in camp. I haven’t really had to challenge the team to get going. Those guys have handled it for me. It’s full-on trust. I met with them the Sunday before camp and said, ‘Hey, I want to know what’s going on.’ Usually, you wait to find captains and say, ‘I want to know what you guys think.’ I expect this senior group to continue that in games.
“When I first got here it was one bad play and it was like, the ships sinking, we’re done. This group has had a lot in their four years. Stuff that you can’t say, ‘Hey guys, I’ve been through the same thing. I know how you’re feeling.’ Covid year, they weren’t at school for a year. Football-wise, they watched the league and teams they play against play, and they got to play two of those games.
“This senior group has had so much taken away from them. That’s kinda how I started camp. ‘Look, you’ve had a lot taken away, well let’s go take it back. Let’s take advantage of every opportunity we get this year.’ And they’ve done that in camp.”
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Zack Dilworth and junior linebacker Caleb Hothem were named to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference First Team last season. Dilworth had five interceptions and seven touchdowns last season, including a 95-yard pick six and a kickoff return. Hothem had over 100 tackles.
Junior punter/kicker Conrad Foster was named to the Second Team. He had seven PATs and three field goals.
Honorable Mentions selections were senior linemen Micah Shupe, Daniel Servin, Olin Patterson and quarterback/defensive back Sawyer Grafft.
“As of right now, Sawyer will not be starting on defense,” Carden said. “He played great last year at corner before he got hurt (broken collarbone). The defensive coaches want him over there full time, and I understand that. He’ll get reps over there. But he’s also our quarterback and a really good one, and I need to talk to him on the sidelines sometimes about what we’re doing on offense.”
The coach said they will also be able to make sideline adjustments with members of the offensive line with their position coach.
“That’s something that hasn’t happened since I’ve been here,” Carden said.
Linemen include Patterson, Servin, Shupe and juniors Ethan Desler and Andrew Lago. Hothem will be the Mike linebacker.
“Everything we do we compete,” Carden said. “There was no conditioning test to start camp. They went mano-e-mano against someone we felt was the same athleticism in drills. One-on-one. Compete. How do you learn how to win? You win. That’s going to be our biggest challenge. ‘Hey, we expect to win this game.’ As you do that, you have to build everything else.
“Our seniors led the summer workouts. They were getting on guys who weren’t hustling as hard. This is a group that I let go. I let them do that. They’ve earned that right. Good teams are led by coaches. Great teams are led by players. We’re on the verge of that.”
ON THE ROSTER:
Seniors (10)—Zeke Agnew, Zack Dilworth, Gabe Garlick, Sawyer Grafft, Jack Herlinger, Christian Hernandez, TC McLean, Olin Patterson, Daniel Servin, Micah Shupe.
Juniors (15)—Raigen Barkes, Ethan Desler, Carson Flora, Conrad Foster, Keenan Hodges, Anton Holter, Caleb Hothem, Gavin Hunter, Cesar Hurtado, Kyle Ipsen, Max Kopplin, Andrew Lago, Max Meucci, Ryan Sandoz, Brody Tate.
Sophomores (17)—Connelly Archer, Everett Carden, Sully Carter, Anthony Cuellar, Felipe Cruz, Eli Edwards, Owen Gingrich, Wylder Grafft, Cash Hunter, Lennon Hunter, Eric Hurtado, Saul Hurtado, Perez Luis, Jonah Pettinger, Sheldon Sali, Jett Sluder, Bryan Tellez.
Freshmen (14)—Williams Adams, Josiah Cervantes, Logan Green, Liam Jensen, Mike Juarz, Jacub Korzen, Brock Lopes, Jake Marenda, Grason Martin, Raul Rojas, Isaac Sandoval, Bill Smith, Bradley Snyder, Juan Valencia
