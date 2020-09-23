The Blaine County School Board has approved the matchup of the year as Wood River High School's 11-man football team will take on Carey High School's 8-man squad in a rare community event at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 25 at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
The Blaine County school board passed the motion Wednesday afternoon to allow the two schools to play within Blaine County jurisdictions.
“This is a really exciting event because we want to get our kids some competition,” Wood River Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said.
This event will be sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
There will be a few rule changes to make this game happen, however.
First, there will be no kickoffs and no punting.
All kicks will begin on the receiving team’s own 25-yard line. This includes the start of the game so whichever team wins the coin toss will begin on the 25-yard line.
If a team chooses to punt, the ball will be moved 40 yards downfield from the line of scrimmage and the “receiving” team will then gain possession of the ball.
Formation of play will obviously change as well.
Since Carey is an 8-man football team, the Panthers will operate as usual on offense with Wood River playing an 8-man-style defense.
When Wood River is on offense, they will also operate as usual with Carey playing an 11-man-style defense.
Game tickets will be limited with each team. Contact WRHS to get pre-game ticket information.
Fans can also go to Wood River High School’s main web page domain to live-stream the event.
The junior varsity squads will also play at 5 p.m. That game will only have two quarters of play.
Check out this Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express sports section for a full game preview.
