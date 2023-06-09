23-02-01-wr-basketball-girls-Roland-15.jpg

Wood River guard Kacie Flolo drives to the basket during Senior Night on Jan. 27.

Standout seniors were honored for their extracurricular careers at Wood River High School on Monday evening during the Bob Shay Awards ceremony, an annual event highlighting soon-to-be graduates who excelled in athletics and the arts.

This year, school staff named Kacie Flolo and Owen Stouffer top senior athletes. Alex Vallejo-López and Gracie Shiver were named top seniors in the performing arts. Dozens of others—including some coaches and community members—earned honors, too. Here’s the full list, provided by Wood River High School Athletic Director Kevin Stilling, along with comments from coaches and teachers that responded to the Express by press time Thursday.

Outstanding Senior Athlete Award

WR-bsoccer-4

Wood River senior defender Owen Stouffer makes a play on the ball during a 1-0 victory over conference rival Jerome at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 15.
WR-fb-4

Wood River assistant football coach Jason Burton talks to members of the team during the first half of a 17-0 loss to Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 2.
WR-gsoccer-1

Teammates surround Wood River senior co-captain Jasmine Santacruz (with armband) after she scored late in the first half of a 7-2 win over rival Jerome on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23.

