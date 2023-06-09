Standout seniors were honored for their extracurricular careers at Wood River High School on Monday evening during the Bob Shay Awards ceremony, an annual event highlighting soon-to-be graduates who excelled in athletics and the arts.
This year, school staff named Kacie Flolo and Owen Stouffer top senior athletes. Alex Vallejo-López and Gracie Shiver were named top seniors in the performing arts. Dozens of others—including some coaches and community members—earned honors, too. Here’s the full list, provided by Wood River High School Athletic Director Kevin Stilling, along with comments from coaches and teachers that responded to the Express by press time Thursday.
Outstanding Senior Athlete Award
Kacie Flolo.
Owen Stouffer. “Owen is a champion on and off the field by his leadership on the field and in the classroom,” Coach Jason Burton said. “Owen helped two programs (basketball and track) to establish a winning culture. This athlete wants the toughest assignment and is dedicated to his craft. The best part of this athlete is that they never quit and always have a positive attitude. I believe there should be a picture of this athlete in the locker room or in the halls to be an example to all athletes and future athletes of Wood River. Owen leaves here top 10 in the 100m, 200, and holds the school record in the 400m.”
Outstanding Senior of Performing Arts
Alex Vallejo-López. “Alex has built up an impressive performing resume in the last several years but his most extraordinary trait is his ability to motivate his fellow bandmates to strive for excellence in performances and provide a positive work environment with his incredible leadership skills,” said band director Patrick Herb.
Gracie Shiver. “For the past four years, Gracie has helped to lead our orchestras,” teacher Max Stimac said. “She helps set the bar high by working hard to play at her personal best while helping to create an environment that is positive and inviting.”
Outstanding Senior Academic Activities Award
Gina Greenberg. “Gina has been an integral part of our program since she was a freshman,” teacher Brad Hershey said. “She has contributed significantly to her ensembles, as well as the SVMF after-school music program where she inspired young players for four years. All of this while being a competitive WRHS athlete and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.”
Maddie Flanigan. “Maddie participated in four years of drama and cheer all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA,” Coach Jess Bejot said. “As the cheer captain her senior year, she set the bar high for team leadership. She is kind, knowledgeable, passionate and one heck of a leader. No matter where she goes in life she will find favor and success.”
Outstanding Senior Scholar Athlete Award
Gunnar Kimball. “He was a two-sport athlete, but really a three-sport athlete because of his dedication to pole vaulting,” Burton said. “Gunnar sacrificed his time to perfect his craft every Wednesday. Additionally, he constantly helped his teammates improve their technique. Gunnar leaves Wood River in the top 10 in the long jump and 100m. More importantly he leaves as the best pole vaulter by breaking a 49-year-old record by pole vaulting 15-0. Gunnar accomplished all of this with a 4.189 GPA”
Ava Smith. “Ava was a two-sport athlete, but he was really a three-sport athlete thanks to her cheerleading commitment,” Burton said. “She cheered on her school at every fall and winter sport event. She was the face of the cheerleading program and trained tirelessly in the mornings and after school in order to make it to state, which was one point away. Ava leaves here as a Top 6 competitor in the triple jump and long jump and a state qualifier in the long jump. In addition to being an excellent athlete, Ava also excelled in the classroom with a 3.69 GPA. She served as our team videographer during many track meets to help promote the track team and receive class credit.”
Jim Boatwright Memorial Award
Grant Green. “Grant led our team for the last two years,” coach Derek Ruhter said. “His tenacity and work ethic made him a two-time state qualifier and was a great example for the developing wrestlers.”
Jette Ward. “Jette was the heart and hustle of our team,” coach Matt Nelson said. “She went above and beyond on the pitcher’s plate this year.”
Alan Patterson Memorial Award
Jack Herlinger. “Jack is a leader on the field, in the classroom, and in life,” Coach Josh Jahnke said. “Through his maturity and willingness to seek new challenges he has proven that he lives life ‘all-out.’”
Lizzie Lipman. “With this award, Lizzie hits the trifecta,” coach Jason Burton said. “In addition to being an incredible athlete, she also plays in the orchestra and maintains a 3.5 GPA. Lizzie fits the description of short and feisty; she was all smiles during the track meet until she was called to race; she entered into beast mode. At every track meet, people would notice Lizzie’s habit of hunting down runners in front of her. Lizzie is a great athlete but even better person; she was voted best teammate and bought Jim the bus driver a state T-shirt. Lizzie leaves Wood River as the second best cross-country runner and as the top 10 in six categories in track.”
Bob Shay Coach Of The Year Award
First Winner: Jason Burton.
“I’ve been in this school for 15 years and never before had I received a request for a second bus to a track meet,” Wood River Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said. “Coach Burton has worked tirelessly to recruit our entire building since his hire. This year, that recruitment paid off with a near record number of Wood River athletes qualifying for the state tournament. Track has become a place where every athlete is expected to do their best and where this is a place for everyone; both traits that Coach Shay would be proud of. The football players of Owyhee High School are lucky to have a coach like Jason Burton.”
Second Winner: Jamie Hjort.
“Our tennis program has seen record numbers since Jamie’s hire in this role,” Stilling said. “Jamie is patient yet demanding and it shows in his athletes’ performance on the court. Our boys tennis team won their second consecutive 4A state championship and narrowly missed a consecutive academic state championship as well. Jamie has developed a high level of respect from his coaching peers both in District IV and across the state of Idaho as well. Coach Shay would be proud of the way that Jamie has demanded excellence from these athletes both on and off the court.”
The Wolverine Awards
Wolverine Spirit Awards
Josie Gilman, Earn Aroonpong, Taylor Merrick, Payton Cole, Gabe Nilsen, Svea Leidecker.
“Not a practice, game or competition would pass by where Earn’s school spirit was not on full display,” Cheer Coach Jess Bejot said of Aroonpong. “She lifted the team with her humor and incredible facials. She set the bar so incredibly high. Way to go Earn!”
Wolverine Leadership Awards
Yasmin Vargas, Sawyer Grafft, Ayla Humphries, Gus Sabina.
Wolverine Tenacity Awards
Bryan Marroquin, Tenney Barrow, Zack Dilworth, Mosi Slotten, Max Aguayo, Bella Hadam.
Wolverine Sportsmanship Awards
Jasmine Santacruz, Emma Bejot, Clayton Elsbree, Olin Patterson, Luca de la Torre.
“Emma exemplifies what it means to be a great sportsman,” Bejot said. “She puts her team first, supports everyone with a quiet and determined leadership, and leaves her whole heart on the mat. Win or loose she maintains as positivity and can always find something complimentary to our opposing teams.”
College Bound Athletes
Sawyer Grafft, Ethan Hansen, Grendel Sprong, Yarelis Murillo, Samantha Chambers, Zack Dilworth, Payton Sorensen, Sophie Vandenberg, Eric Parris, Korbin Heitzman.
College Bound Performing Artist
Gracie Shiver
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — Fall Sports
Boys Swimming: Ethan Hansen
Boys Cross Country: Emmett Stouffer
Girls Cross Country: Lizzie Lipman
Rose Bergin Award: Kacie Flolo
Monte Brothwell Unsung Hero Award: Grant Green
Football: T.J. Mclean
Boys Soccer: Gunnar Kimball
Girls Soccer: Drew Willett
Volleyball: Kadance Jacobson
Golf: Dane Malko
Golf: Annie Martin
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — Winter Sports
Wrestling: Grant Green
Cheer: Lucas Smith
“Lucas joined cheer this year because it was always something he wanted to do and, boy, did he do it,” Jess Bejot said.” He can tumble, cheer, base, fly and even stepped up to learn choreography. His focus on was always doing his best no matter what, [and it] is what earned him this award. We really enjoyed having him on the team!”
Cheer: Alaina Bejot
“Alaina started in cheer unsure it it was her sport,” Bejot said. “By the end of her first year she discovered a passion and by the end of her second year she pushed herself to become one of the most well rounded cheerleaders on the team. She always believes a new skill can be accomplished and never gives up until it happens. It is contagious. The new teammates look up to her, and her senior teammates beam with pride. She has a kind, overwhelming positive outlook which she shares generously.”
Boys Basketball: Korbin Heitzman
Girls Basketbal: Kacie Flolo
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — Spring Sports
Softball: Grendel Sprong
Softball: Makinzie Nelson
Boys Track: Owen Stouffer
Girls Track: Lizzie Lipman
Baseball: Eric Parris
Boys Tennis: Garin Beste
Girls Tennis: Cedar Shepard
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — IHSAA Activities
Band: Christopher Robinson
Drama: Holden Blair
Drama: Aimsley Shearer
Choir: Diesel Ward
Choir: Gentrey Cabitto
Orchestra: Fisher Hattula
Orchestra: Leila Brickley
Debate: Kiara Quispe
Debate: Ellis Rogers
Dale Martin Shirt Off Our Back Award
Julie Flolo, Jolynn Hansen, Kurt and Linda Chambers and Hilarie Neely.
Three-sport varsity letter winners
Becca Atienza, Kyle Ipsen, Kacie Flolo, Grant Green, Owen Stouffer, Emmet Stouffer, Gina Greenberg, Lizzie Lipman, Emmi Nilsen, Gabe Nilsen. ￼
