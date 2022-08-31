The season’s best angling is on the horizon. The days are getting noticeably shorter, and if you look to the hills there are hints of yellow and red. With the cool morning air, you may want to wear a light jacket; by midday, shed the jacket and consider wet wading. And now that school is in session, the rivers should see less pressure. Still, let’s remember to respect the space of other anglers. Shout out to the fisherman in the white truck who turned around to find another access when they saw we were getting ready to fish. And of course, with the low water, please return the trout to the water as quickly as possible.
SILVER CREEK: In the mornings, expect to see a few Tricos, Baetis, and Callibaetis spinners. However, the Trico hatch is beginning to wane and the best action should shift to the early afternoons with a good Callibaetis emergence and spinner fall. The Callibaetis are smaller this time of year, so try patterns in size 16 and 18. If the wind blows, and it almost always does, try hoppers, beetles, or ants. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The Wood continues to fish well from mid-morning into the late afternoon. Tricos can still be found mid-valley on down to Bellevue. We should start to see the river transition into fall mode over the next several weeks, which means the fall Baetis will start to become more of a factor and Hecubas, the last big mayfly of the year, might make their first appearances. Whether fishing with Tricos or Baetis, you will need to use long leaders, light tippet, and a bit of stealth to fool these seasoned trout. Nymphing remains productive and hoppers are turning a few fish as well.
