Another great week of weather and fishing is in store as we head into the last week of August. With the forecast calling for highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, we can expect the cooler morning temperatures to slow the morning activity and the better fishing will shift back to the middle of the day. You will still be able to find the summer hatches this week, but there is no need to be on the water at sunup. Terrestrial fishing this time of year can also be fantastic.
SILVER CREEK: Anglers on the Creek are finding that the morning activity is starting to slow; however, decent Tricos, Baetis, along with a few Callibaetis, can be found depending on where you choose to fish. Watch for the midday Callibaetis to also pick up over the next week. The late August Callibaetis are much smaller than the early season variety, so be sure to downsize to 16 or 18 and have cripple, dun, and spinner patterns to fool wily trout. We should soon see fall Baetis emergence and simultaneous spinner falls increase as the days get shorter and cooler, especially on cloudy days. Also, hoppers and beetles will turn trout when the wind blows. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The Wood continues to produce good numbers of small fish and a few decent trout can be found by persistent and skilled anglers. Tricos are still hatching in certain stretches of the lower and middle river along with Baetis, caddis, PMDs, and small crane flies. Look for fish feeding on these small bugs in the slow, shallow tailouts or along the edges of buckets. If bugs are not present, hoppers and ants can really save the day. Trailing a small size 16 or 18 nymph can also be effective.
