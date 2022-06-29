Certainly fishing this June has had its moments; but, over all, it has been tough. We were blessed with a wet, cold spring and have much higher water than we have had the last three years. For example, flows on the Big Wood were at 300 cubic feet per second this time in 2021. In 2020, the flow was under 500 cubic feet per second. This week, flows have just dipped below 1,000 cubic feet per second since peaking at 2,000 cubic feet per second earlier this month. The reality is that there are probably fewer fish in many of our rivers because of the impact of the drought and cold winter. But now the rivers are dropping, and we will get to see how the trout population has held up under the low water conditions of the last few years.
Silver Creek-The Creek continues to be the most popular fishing destination in the Valley. And thankfully the stable, warm weather has made the hatches somewhat more predictable. That said, the Creek is a tough, technical fishery and you need to bring your “A” game. If you go, expect to see a decent Callibaetis hatch in the middle of the day. You may also see PMDs, crane flies, flying ants, damsels, and a few Baetis depending on where you choose to fish. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
Big Wood-Above Trail Creek, the river is clear and fishing can be done in side channels and along some banks. It is still way too high to attempt crossing. The runoff is starting to subside, and the river conditions should continue to improve over the next week. South of Ketchum, the river remains off-color, but once Trail Creek and the East Fork clear conditions will improve.
The Upper Lost-The main stem is still too high, but some water is opening up on the East Fork above Wildhorse in the Copper Basin. This is certainly a place to keep your eye on now that it seems the flows are starting to drop.
The Lost Below Mackay-The flows are down to around 600 cubic feet per second and flowing off-color. Once the inflow from the Upper Lost clears and drops, conditions will improve rapidly. Watch for the flows to come down to around 350 cubic feet per second some time in July.
Salmon River-The river is just coming into fishing shape and experts on the oar may consider a float. Wading is doable, but difficult and even dangerous if not done with caution and common sense. Salmon flies have been spotted as well as a few golden stones. If you are looking for a place to catch a few trout for dinner, the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Fishing Pond, Cape Horn Lake, Stanley Lake, and Alturas Lake have all been stocked.
South Fork of the Boise-Anderson Reservoir is at 94% of capacity and filling fast. Sometime over the next week, flows may come up from 300 cubic feet per second to more normal levels for this time of year. In the meanwhile, leave your drift boat behind and take advantage of this rare early season wade-fishing opportunity. Bug wise, you can expect caddis, pinks, golden stones, Salmon flies, and cicadas.
Local Ponds-It is time to take the family to Lake Creek, Penny Lake, or Gaver’s Lagoon. All the ponds have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season.
