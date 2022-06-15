The extremely high water around the region has left anglers with limited options. By the end of the month, we should see conditions improve. In the meantime, you might try local stillwaters or go in search of some brown drakes.
SILVER CREEK—The Creek is seeing a lot of angler pressure this spring, and the up and down weather has made fishing somewhat unpredictable. Bug-wise, you can expect PMDs, Callibaetis and a few Baetis hatching during the middle of the day. Nymphing, streamers or terrestrials make for a good search option when not much else is happening. Also, the brown drake hatch is expected to continue this week, although they may be close to done by the end of the week. Remember, this is mostly an evening phenomenon with a simultaneous emergence and spinner fall. This means there will be good numbers of anglers lining the creek down in the Willows and Point of Rocks area waiting for the hatch to begin. If you decide to join in the fun, be kind to your fellow anglers, and respect private property. In the Preserve, you are expected to sign in when using The Nature Conservancy. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is up and off-color. It may come down a bit with the cooler weather in the forecast; however, fishing is not recommended, and wading is out of the question.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Like the Wood, the upper portions of the Lost are high and off-color. In another week or two, we should be able to poke around the upper reaches of the East and West Fork.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows are up to around 1,000 cubic feet per second. Before fishing here, it will be best to wait for flows to come down to about 350 cubic feet per second.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon should be ready for float trips about the fourth week of June. Meanwhile, the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Fishing Pond, Cape Horn Lake, Stanley Lake and Alturas Lake have all been stocked.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Anderson Reservoir is at 81% of capacity and filling fast. How long the flows below will remain at 300 cubic feet per second is unknown, but this is a good option for some early-season wade fishing. The fishing is decent, but the large stone flies have not yet taken flight.
STILLWATER—When the rivers are high, lakes are a great option. Mackay, Magic and a tad farther down to Duck Valley can all be fished either from the bank, a boat or a float tube. If you decide to tube or boat, always carry a whistle and a PFD. As for fishing, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown or olive on an intermediate or type 3 or 5 sinking line. Also, suspending a series of nymphs or chironomids at the right depth can be effective.
LOCAL PONDS—It is time to take the family to Lake Creek, Penny Lake, or Gaver’s Lagoon. The ponds have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In