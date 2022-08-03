August starts with a cool down, which should help the escalating water temps on our rivers and creeks. Still, as the water drops and warms this time of year, angler’s need to adapt to the changing conditions. The trout adapt. They move from the deeper runs to find oxygen, food, and protection from predators. Because of this, the same water types that held fish in the early season are no longer as productive. Furthermore, the big bugs that turned trout in June and July will no longer as the most abundant insects shrink. In short, it is time to downsize your flies.
SILVER CREEK: Trico action on the Creek is in full swing. However, don’t be surprised if the hatches diminish in intensity as we move into the middle of the month. Be sure you have a long leader to 6X or 7X along with Trico and Baetis spinners in size 22 and 24. The fish are very selective at this stage of the hatch and a perfect drift matched with the right fly are a must. During the middle of the day, Damsels and Callibaetis are the main fare. Also, hoppers, beetles, and ants are a good option. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The fishing on the Wood remains challenging. Overall, there are fewer large fish. However, persistent anglers are finding a few. With lower flows, focus on the aerated water above the deep, slow runs. The bigger fish seek oxygen this time of year and tend to feed better early and late. Fishing small parachute patterns or dry-dropper rigs in the shallow riffles or seams can be productive. Also, fishing a hopper-dropper rig in the fast water can be effective.
THE UPPER LOST: The East Fork above Wildhorse is getting low. There are still fish, but the holes are far and few between. If you like to hike and fish, this is a good place to go. Below the North Fork the water is still pushy, but very fishable at this point. Remember, when you do find fish, they will be opportunistic feeders and a well-presented hopper or other attractor pattern will turn fish on the first cast. Setting the hook properly can be the difference between a good day and a bad one. Nymphing is also a good way to search the deeper pools and fast runs.
THE LOST BELOW MACKAY: The flows have dropped and stabilized at 350 cubic feet per second for the first time all summer. This is a good level for wading but do so with caution. The Trico hatch is slow to get going, but midge, PMDs, Yellow Sallies, and Baetis are hatching throughout the morning. With persistence, dry fly anglers can find rising fish and bring fish up throughout the day. Still, nymphing is the most productive.
SALMON RIVER: The Salmon River is a fun option to beat the heat of August. However, check water temps as we are getting towards dangerously warm water levels in the late afternoon. As always, big foam patterns are still bringing fish to the surface and general nymphs work just fine, especially on whitefish. If you are finding stubborn fish, try a smaller dry. A basic mayfly pattern, like an Adams, should do the trick.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE: Flows remain at 1,200 cubic feet per second. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Expect a few straggling Salmon flies as well as Pink Alberts. Cicadas are a good option as well. In the evening, the caddis take the stage.
LOCAL PONDS: Lake Creek Pond, Penny Lake, and Gaver’s Lagoon have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season. The Penny Lake algae bloom has cleared a bit and fishing is possible now.
