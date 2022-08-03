August starts with a cool down, which should help the escalating water temps on our rivers and creeks. Still, as the water drops and warms this time of year, angler’s need to adapt to the changing conditions. The trout adapt. They move from the deeper runs to find oxygen, food, and protection from predators. Because of this, the same water types that held fish in the early season are no longer as productive. Furthermore, the big bugs that turned trout in June and July will no longer as the most abundant insects shrink. In short, it is time to downsize your flies.

SILVER CREEK: Trico action on the Creek is in full swing. However, don’t be surprised if the hatches diminish in intensity as we move into the middle of the month. Be sure you have a long leader to 6X or 7X along with Trico and Baetis spinners in size 22 and 24. The fish are very selective at this stage of the hatch and a perfect drift matched with the right fly are a must. During the middle of the day, Damsels and Callibaetis are the main fare. Also, hoppers, beetles, and ants are a good option. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.

BIG WOOD: The fishing on the Wood remains challenging. Overall, there are fewer large fish. However, persistent anglers are finding a few. With lower flows, focus on the aerated water above the deep, slow runs. The bigger fish seek oxygen this time of year and tend to feed better early and late. Fishing small parachute patterns or dry-dropper rigs in the shallow riffles or seams can be productive. Also, fishing a hopper-dropper rig in the fast water can be effective.

