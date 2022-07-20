The flows continue to drop on our local freestones, opening more water every day. This should help anglers spread out and alleviate pressure. As the levels change, the fish will also seek new holding water. Often the bigger fish will be in shallow water and easily spooked. Also, the bugs are smaller. Don’t put away your big bugs just yet. Try cicadas or your favorite large attractors, but, when you see bugs present, it is best to match the hatch as the fish can be picky. Change is also the theme for Silver Creek as with each passing day, the Trico hatch continues to build momentum.
SILVER CREEK: While the fishing on the Creek is still tough, the morning hatch activity has improved. The Trico and Baetis spinner falls have been fairly consistent and begin shortly after 8 a.m. depending on the air temperature. The fish are selective and very small spinner patterns in 22 and 24 are best. Also, slight tippets like 6.5 and 7X combined with a downstream presentation are a must. Before the bugs come down, fishing a Callibaetis spinner or a female Trico dun can be effective. Once the hatch is done, look for the damsels to take center stage. The Creek can slow down during the heat of the day as the water warms to the high 60s. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: Many anglers and guides are reporting the Wood has been slow depending on which stretch you select. It seems the overall fish numbers are low. Flows are coming down quickly, opening more options for fishing. Still, wading the middle and lower reaches of the river is pushy, but crossing in select areas is possible. The Wood north of town is perfect for wading but is receiving the bulk of the fishing pressure. The green drakes seem to have run their course for the season, and it is time to downsize your flies.
THE UPPER LOST: Anglers should be able to spread out now that the north fork and main stem are becoming more fishable. Tactically speaking, search the water using a dry dropper rig. When you do find fish, but get refusals, quickly switch to a smaller fly in size 14 or 16. Your best approach is to cover as much water as possible.
THE LOST BELOW MACKAY: The flows are down to around 450 cubic feet per second. Watch for the flows to come down to around 350 cubic feet per second for optimal fishing and wading conditions.
SALMON RIVER: The Salmon River is steadily dropping and remaining cold. It is also seeing fishing pressure like it has never seen before, and the fish are feeling the stress. Please handle fish properly and be courteous when wading, at boat ramps, and during floats. Dry fly (some green drakes and golden stones) activity remains good until the heat of the day, then the nymph game takes over. As per usual, foam dries and larger stone fly droppers work great.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE: Flows are finally up to around 1,200 cubic feet per second. This is an optimal drift boat flow. You should see some pink Alberts during the day and a blizzard of caddisflies in the evening. Try a cicada with a beaded dropper trailing behind.
LOCAL PONDS: It is a good time to take the family to Lake Creek Pond north of town or Gaver’s Lagoon down near Picabo. Both have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season. Unfortunately, Penny Lake up Warm Springs has an algae bloom and is difficult to fish.
