Fishing options this June are limited. With most freestone rivers swelling with spring runoff, Silver Creek and some local stillwaters are your best bet for a day of angling. Still, a bit of delayed gratification now is far better than the alternative.
SILVER CREEK—Typically, brown drakes hatch and hoards of anglers gather in the Willows and Point of Rocks in June’s first or second week. It seems the cool weather has delayed this hatch, but once a sustained warm weather pattern persists, look out. If you fish the Preserve or Pond during the day, expect PMDs, some baetis and callibaetis during the heat of the day. Searching with ants or beetles can work as well. Nymphing or pulling streamers can also produce. Remember, The Nature Conservancy has improved access and kindly asks that users stay on the designated trails and utilize the access points to prevent habitat degradation. You are, as always, expected to sign in when using The Nature Conservancy, which can be done with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is flowing high and muddy at the moment. If the water clears and drops over the next week, it might be worth exploring a side channel with some large nymphs, a streamer or a foam dry. In the meanwhile, it is best to fish and whistle somewhere else.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The Upper Lost has also blown up. However, the wildflowers are starting to show, so it is worth the drive over the pass. In another week or two, the upper reaches of the East Fork might be ready for fishing.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows are up to around 600 cubic feet per second. It will be best to wait for flows to come down to about 350 cubic feet per second before fishing here.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Anderson Reservoir is at 74% of capacity and filling fast. How long the flows below will remain at 300 cubic feet per second is unknown, but this is a good option for some early-season wade fishing. There have been reports of decent caddis activity, but the large stone flies have not yet started to show.
STILLWATER—When the rivers are high, lakes are a great option. Mackay, Magic, and a tad farther down the road near Duck Valley can all be fished either from a bank, boat or float tube. If you do decide to tube or boat, please be aware that the spring winds have been strong. Always carry a whistle and PFDs as well. As for fishing, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown or olive on an intermediate or type 3 or 5 sinking line. Also, suspending a series of nymphs or chironomids at the proper depth can be effective.
LOCAL PONDS—It is time to take the family to Lake Creek, Penny Lake or Gaver’s Lagoon. All the ponds have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season.
