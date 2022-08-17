We are on the cusp of some of the best fishing of the season. The weather for the second half of August looks to be on the cooler side, providing a hint of fall. You may want to check the daily highs before committing to wet wading. Still, fishing remains productive during the most pleasant times of the day. The early morning hatches can be sparse so be prepared for selective feeders. It is a good practice to fill your boxes with a variety of imitations of the same bug as well as a spool of extra light fluorocarbon to help turn refusals into takes. As the summertime hatches fade, fish can be found throughout the day, but anglers will need to be creative with terrestrials, nymphs, or streamers to get action.
SILVER CREEK: The Trico hatch seems to be on the way out for the season. Still, there will be a brief spinner fall followed by decent numbers of Baetis and Callibaetis making the morning hatch a movable feast. Fly-wise, have a variety of patterns to match the Trico Duns and Spinners in size 20 to 24. Once the morning feed subsides, try Damsels or Callibaetis spinners on the few remaining surface feeders. If the wind blows, shorten your leader and try your favorite terrestrial (beetles, ants, or hoppers). Small nymphs can also be productive. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting "Visitor" to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The river has cleared after last week's heavy rain that blew out the North Fork and flows are perfect for moving about the river. The pressure is light on the Wood and the fishing has been good for smaller fish with skilled anglers finding some decent fish. In the late morning there are plenty of Tricos, micro Caddis, Baetis, Rusty Spinners, and small Crane flies to keep fish active. During the hot afternoons, the bugs disappear, but the fish can still be found with hoppers, ants and nymphs. When searching for fish during the slow periods, try a small nymph in size 16 or 18 off the bend of a high floating parachute or hopper and search the shallow, aerated riffles for trout.
