Sun Valley Realtors Give in partnership with the Ketchum Oktoberfest will be hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Festival Meadow in Sun Valley.
Proceeds go to both the Sun Valley Realtors Give local high school scholarship program and the 5B Realtors for Veterans program.
Participants receive a bratwurst, a beer or root beer and an Oktoberfest glass. Interested parties can register and learn more at svrealtorsgive.org/events/2023-cornhole/. Entry is $100 per team.
