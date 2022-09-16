WR-fb-1

The Wood River football team looks to get up for tonight’s homecoming game against Filer. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Homer Field.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

It’s homecoming tonight as the Wood River football team entertains Filer.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. as the Wolverines search for their first win.

“It’s a fun week for everyone,” head coach Shane Carden said. “Wood River always has a good crowd at homecoming, no matter what. Coaches know how much fun it is to play on Friday night for homecoming, so we tell the kids to soak it all in until it’s football time, because that is all that matters Friday night.”

