It’s homecoming tonight as the Wood River football team entertains Filer.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. as the Wolverines search for their first win.
“It’s a fun week for everyone,” head coach Shane Carden said. “Wood River always has a good crowd at homecoming, no matter what. Coaches know how much fun it is to play on Friday night for homecoming, so we tell the kids to soak it all in until it’s football time, because that is all that matters Friday night.”
Wood River (0-4) comes in off a 55-12 loss at Jackson Hole.
“Not much good comes out of a loss like that,” Carden said. “We did have our two biggest explosive plays, which came off of a screen and a run which takes a lot of effort and down field blocking. To have that from our team when we are getting beat that bad shows the character of the guys on the field.
“Our team is pretty banged up right now. We are going to ask some younger guys to step up this game. They have looked great this week at practice, but they just need to have confidence in themselves, and the older guys who are unable to play this week need to continue to help those younger guys as they get chances this week.”
Filer (1-2) enters Phil Homer Field fresh off its first win of the season, 28-6 over American Falls.
“Filer looks to bring a lot of pressure and play man defense,” Carden said. “Offensively, it’s going to come down to our guys stepping up and making plays, and it’s time for our playmakers to do so.
“Defensively, [Filer runs] lots of variations of option so we have to be gap sound. Our defense is built as a gap sound defense, so we just have to execute and tackle in space.”
After a run of non-conference games, both teams also start Sawtooth Conference activity.
“Conference season starts this week, homecoming this week and a chance to turn this around against a team we lost to on their homecoming last year,” Carden said. “If that doesn’t get you excited to play this week, I don’t know what will.” ￼
