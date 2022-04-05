Nearly 160 Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation athletes ages 6 to 14 years old donned their costumes on Sunday and took to the race hill to remember Gary Black, Jr.—one of the greatest advocates the sport of ski racing has ever seen— and to celebrate the closing of the 2021/22 ski season.
“What I particularly love about the Gary Black, Jr. Memorial is that at the end of the season, it’s like a breath of Gary’s enthusiasm is pumped back into the SVSEF,” said Heather Black, wife of the late Gary Black, Jr. “The kids, the costumes, the cheering for each other was just what Gary would have loved. But, when it came down to it, it was about his passion for being with people who love being on snow. Those were his people.”
Each skier took one run on each course in the dual panel format. Each skier’s fastest time was used. All were out to do their best and celebrate an incredible season and an exceptional man who always believed in and encouraged young racers to embrace all the ways the mountains help them grow as athletes and young people.
“My dad is in this ski hill, this town, this program, these coaches, staff and athletes,” said Lexi Black, youngest daughter of the late Gary Black, Jr. “He is in the heart of the greater sport of skiing. My father was a man who believed in dreams, not calling them dreams. They were realities to be obtained through diligent work and persistence. My dad had dreams for athletes, dreams for the U.S. Ski Team, dreams for the International Ski Federation and dreams for the sport. He had every intention of working to accomplish each one of them. He left us with a great piece of wisdom: be dreamers and doers.”
Families came out to cheer on the athletes and enjoy the afternoon barbecue with the kids and coaches. Stories were shared and excitement for next year was already brewing in the chatter and laughter among friends and young teammates.
“There are few things that my father enjoyed as much as standing on the side of a race hill watching athletes navigate the fall line,” said Amanda Black, older daughter of the late Gary Black, Jr. “As the Sun Valley Ski Academy celebrates its 10th year, my father would have been proud of the hard work, growth and collaboration that’s been facilitated by Ben, Jonna, Scotty and many others in this community. I think that he would have been especially excited about Rotarun. He used to teach skiing at a hill much like Rotarun outside of Baltimore, Maryland. He understood the importance of access and spent a lifetime encouraging athletes of all abilities to get out there, make some turns, and have some fun.”
For a full slate of results and awards from the Gary Black, Jr. Memorial Race, the IMD/North Series Awards, the Mini World Cup Awards and Baldy Devo Awards, please go to the online version of this story at www.mtexpress.com/sports. ￼
Gary Black, Jr. Race Results and Perpetual Trophy Awards
At the conclusion of the race, the perpetual trophies were awarded to the following athletes with their names will be engraved on the trophies displayed at the SVSEF.
Gretchen Fraser Award (Fastest U10 Girl)—Savannah Pringle
Pete Patterson Award (Fastest U10 Boy)—Alex Grant
Kathleen Harriman Mortimer (Fastest U12 Girl)—Bianca Smith
Billy Klein Award (Fastest U12 Boy)—Henry Questad
Bonnie Russell Trophy (Fastest U14 Girl)—Ruby Thurston
Smith Google Award (Fastest U14 Boy)—Tucker Reimund
Roy Hobson Awards (Fastest Girl and Boy of the Day)—Ruby Thurston and Tucker Reimund
IMD/North Series/Mini World Cup Morning Race Results, Top 5 Podium Places:
U10 Girls
1st – Savannah Pringle – 20.3
2nd – Payton Daley-Scheingraber – 22.18
3rd – Fraser Jennings – 22.29
4th (tie) — Brady Bloomfield – 22.41
4th (tie) — Ava Gilmour – 22.41
U10 Boys
1st – Alex Grant – 20.58
2nd – James Holman – 21.02
3rd – Vann Sheue – 22.08
4th – L. Augustus Stafford – 22.13
5th – Brixen Ehleringer – 22.21
U12 Girls
1st – Bianca Smith – 19.23
2nd – Jasmine Smiley – 19.4
3rd – Elle Deckard – 19.84
4th – Lucy Stevenson – 20.79
5th – Colette Duke – 20.89
U12 Boys
1st – Henry Questad – 18.44
2nd – Wyatt Limburg – 19.02
3rd – Henry Flynn – 19.54
4th – Cameron Beck – 19.64
5th – Charlie Pfau – 19.77
U14 & Older Girls
1st – Ruby Thurston – 18.16
2nd – Claire Buchwalter — 18.19
3rd – Hadley Walker – 18.29
4th – Anna Yuras – 18.6
5th – Leila McGrew – 18.85
U14 & Older Boys
1st – Tucker Reimund – 17.94
2nd – Sawyer Morgan – 18.44
3rd – Huxley Flood – 18.45
4th – Reid Holman – 18.61
5th – Wyatt Gilmour – 18.92
Baldy Devo Afternoon Race Results, Top 5 Podium Places:
U8 Girls
1st – Alta Questad – 21.84
2nd – Tea Smither – 25.14
3rd – Sophie Robins – 25.22
4th – Lilla Bloedorn – 25.56
5th – Amelia Beck – 26.27
U8 Boys
1st – Logan Steel – 22.52
2nd – Keller Spachman – 23.07
3rd – Andy Freytag – 23.25
4th – Asa Sattler – 23.92
5th – Dunning Kochvar – 24.36
U10 & Older Girls
1st – Gigi Hill – 25.19
2nd – Katherine Morrison – 25.28
3rd – Lillee Haynes – 25.53
4th – Simone Spachman – 26.18
5th – Zula Van Der Meulen – 26.93
U10 & Older Boys
1st – Halsten Bruun – 21.43
2nd – Max Smith – 23.3
3rd – Jasper Pott – 24.46
4th – Bo Bemis – 24.82
5th – Nicklas Paaske – 25.18
North Series End of Year Awards
Most Improved - Elle Deckard and Henry Flynn — Improvement from the beginning of the season to the end in their technique and results.
Coaches Award — Lucy Stevenson and Kai Sammis - The athlete that shows sportsmanship, looks out for their teammates, shows up to ski team with a smile and has the desire to make themselves better every day. -
Cheeso Mountain Kidd Award - Jasmine Smiley and Declan O’Toole — This award goes to an athlete that truly shows a love of skiing in every aspect, skis with family and friends beyond ski team sessions and just loves being out there.
Mini World Cup End of Year Awards
Comeback Kid Award - Elli Hill
- She was hurt at the beginning of the season, and no one thought she would be able to ski this year. But she was able to return and impressed her coaches with her “go get ‘em” attitude.
100% Attendance - Bria Smiley was there for every single day of training, racing, Winter Break Camp and Spring Break Camp- she even was at almost every single day of Dryland Training starting back in October.
Most Improved - Halley McGrew and James Holman — These two skiers came to us as new racers with a long legacy at SVSEF. They both started a bit nervous, but their confidence grew and by the end of the season they both were standing on the podium.
Coaches Award - Colin Smith and Makenna Steel — These two athletes always showed up ready to participate with positive attitudes, are great teammates and like to have fun every single day.
Outstanding Skiers - Savannah Pringle and Sam Robins — These two are not only incredible ski racers, as per their results in the Mini World Cup races and at the Intermountain Divisional Championships, they are phenomenal skiers.
Mini World Cup Race Series - a season long intermural series of 4 races: Slalom, Skills Quest, Giant Slalom and Kombi. Racers are given World Cup Points based on their results.
Overall Individual Results / Girls:
1st Savannah Pringle with 195 pts
2nd Jennings Fraser with 137 pts
3rd Olivia Harrington with 114 pts
4th Halley Mcgrew with 104 pts
5th Fernanda Hurtado with 102 pts
Overall Individual Results / Boys:
1st Sam Robins with 150 pts
2nd Bear Matthews with 139 pts
3rd Brixen Ehleringer with 120 pts
4th Charlie Dulcich with 119 pts
5th Matt Thurman with 115 points
- Racers are assigned a country to represent for the season long event. Their World Cup Points are tallied for the Overall Team Award
Overall MWC Nations Cup
1st — Team Italy: Savannah Pringle, Knox Coury, Brianna Smiley, Matt Thurman, Wesley Sewell, Ava Gilmour, Jack Kantor
2nd — Team France: Sam Robins, Cody Lloyd, Makenna Steel, Piper Gerald, Stevie Crist, Vann Shue, Larkin Haye, Raleigh Johnson
3rd — Team Argentina: Jaxon McGrew, Vivienne Yuras, Jennings Fraser, Logan Snell, Ryan Schwartzbard, Arielle Reis, Fernanda Hurtado
Baldy Devo End of Year Awards
Coaches Awards - Tea Smither, Vitoria Shane, Case Martins, Asa Sattler—These athletes have shown a tenacity to be coachable, they listen and apply what they learn, and they’re always good teammates.
Most Improved - Kendal Monjaras, Tallulah Gerald, Ryder Sanborn, Jack Rivetts
Cheeso Award - Sophie Robins, Andy Freytag — These athletes get after it in any conditions.
Howard Dean - Lilly Haynes, Max Smith — This award is given to the boy and girl who best express the love of skiing.
Best Attendance - Jack Rivetts, Andy Freytag, Avery Allen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In