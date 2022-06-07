Coming into the 2022 season, the Wood River High School varsity softball team had only three wins from the previous year. Not only did the Lady Wolverines eclipse that mark with a 17-9 overall record, but they tallied eight players who took home postseason awards and head coach Matt Nelson was named Great Basin 7 Conference “Coach of the Year.”
Matt Nelson’s freshman daughter, Makinzie Nelson, was named “Co-Player of the Year” along with Jerome’s Autumn Allen. The young Nelson surprised the entire GB7 by dominating as a pitcher and on the field. She had a 5.12 ERA in 67 innings pitched and 102 strikeouts as a pitcher. She also had nine wins for the year, and batters hit only .266 against her.
At the plate, Makinzie Nelson hit .684 with 46 runs scored and 37 RBIs. In addition, she had 52 hits and two home runs. Her slugging percentage was 1.078.
“Pitcher of the Year” went to Mountain Home’s Regan McDaniel.
Senior Caroline Seaward was the only player to have made the postseason awards in two different positions—pitcher and outfield. Seaward was named to the Second Team as a pitcher and an Honorable Mention in the field.
Jette Ward was also named to the Second Team as an outfielder.
Rounding out Wood River were many Honorable Mentions: RaeAnne Sloan, Bella Hadam, Kacie Flolo, Olivia Adams and Grendel Sprong. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In