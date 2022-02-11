Blaine County Recreation District is hosting a free Full Moon Fun event at Quigley Nordic in Hailey on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. The Full Moon Fun at Quigley Nordic is a family-friendly event that will feature a campfire and free hot chocolate and s’mores. The community is invited to bring their Nordic skis and enjoy a moonlit glide on Quigley Nordic’s groomed ski trails. A Nordic pass is not required to ski during the event. Participants are encouraged to bring a headlamp or flashlight if the night is cloudy, as the trails will not be lit. To foster a welcoming environment for all, we recommend that dogs are left safely at home. Contact the BCRD at 208-578-2273 for more information.

sports@mtexpress.com

