Wood River High School football practices on Monday, Aug. 7.

 Express/Roland Lane

Fall season kicks off this weekend with a plethora of home football and soccer games to catch! Friday, the Wood River High School girls soccer team faces Vallivue at 3 p.m. The football team squares off against South Fremont at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Wolverines open the day again versus Caldwell at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team playing Sugar-Salem at home at 1 p.m. The Wood River High School boys soccer team plays Caldwell at 2 p.m.

