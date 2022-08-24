Wood River’s volleyball season ended terribly last year, and no one is forgetting it.
“We had a really great season last year, and we didn’t finish how we wanted to,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We had a bad day the last state tournament day, and we went out in the semifinals, which is unfortunate. Our goal was to be in that top two at state and we definitely had the ability to do that, and we didn’t finish.
“It was a good learning experience for us. We basically lost one starter, so we’ve got a lot of experience in these seniors this year. We’re looking to get back to being one of those two top teams in the state again. We’re in the gym every day working mentally to prepare for that—get under pressure so that we don’t feel that anymore when we’re at state.”
The Wolverines lost their final two matches last year in straight sets.
“We just need to play together and build on last year,” Rutland said. “It’s huge having that experience coming back. The amount of volleyball these seniors have played together … you’re not going to find a lot of that in the state. They’re driven. They have a lot of ball control. They play great defense. The kids are fired up.”
The experience returning also allows Rutland to take a different approach in practice. This year, she’s focusing less on teaching technique and more on in-game scenarios. Rutland hopes applying pressure in practice will pay dividends later in the season.
“We’re doing more pressure drills in practice,” Rutland said. “I think the best you can do is make game-like situations and have as much game-like situations in practice—as much pressure as you can. We’re instituting all of that and trying to let them still have a little fun in the meantime. They play better when they’re loose. But they also need to be loose and disciplined. There’s a line we’re trying to find there.”
Wood River does have youth in the middle, though—and Rutland has been using practice time getting them to adjust to the faster pace of play on the varsity level and getting them comfortable at the net.
“I expect our seniors to lead all that they can. They’re on the court playing,” Rutland said. “They’re role models to the younger players. They’re great players, and I expect them to make sure they are pushing and lifting up these younger players.
“The few younger kids that we have are all competitors, and they understand these older players have played a lot of volleyball. I expect our seniors will not look down on the younger players. It’s more of a constructive criticism system.”
The Wolverines are looking to fill the middle position with 6-foot-1 senior newcomer Aisley Grohusky, 5-9 sophomore Emmalese Nilsen or 5-11 freshman Ellie Sandoz.
“Having a presence in the middle is going to be huge for us,” Rutland said. “It will be a different look than we’ve had in the past couple years. It’s easier to play defense around a bigger block.”
The coach said she wants her squad to “spread the pins and play a little bit quicker.”
“We’re small, but we’re really dynamic,” she said. “We have some great pin swingers, experienced pin swingers on the outside and on the opposite. Being able to spread the offense and have that presence in the middle will keep teams guessing. We want to tempo it up a little bit.”
To run that type of offense requires a good serve receive.
“I’m not worried about that at all. We have some of the best ball control kids that I’ve seen,” Rutland said.
She is looking at one aspect of the team dynamic to slowly improve throughout the season.
“Our ability to trust one another and to be able to pull together in times of pressure and not peel off,” Rutland said. “I think that’s kind of where we struggled at the end last year. Sometimes playing together for so long has its ins and outs.
“I think these kids are coming in hungry and are going to do everything they can to end together...We reminded them that we didn’t end last year how we wanted to, but we didn’t get any pressure until the last part of the season.
“We cruised through last season. We had beaten those teams in the last two matches earlier in the season. It was one of those high-pressure situations. It was do-or-die, and we did not prevail.”
The offense will be quarterbacked by senior setter Samantha Chambers.
“She’s been running the world here for four years,” Rutland said with a laugh. “I have full confidence in her. She has the ability to lead us wherever she wants. She can move the ball around. She’s a good presence on the court. She’s a good teammate. She’s gonna get better at being a better teammate. I have full confidence that she will take us where we need to go.”
Also back is senior opposite Bella Hadam, senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson, senior defensive specialists Jette Ward and Sophie Vandenberg, and junior outside hitter Kadance Jacobson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In