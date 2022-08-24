Wood River Volleyball; Sidney Wilson

Wood River senior Sidney Wilson hits a serve during a recent practice. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River’s volleyball season ended terribly last year, and no one is forgetting it.

“We had a really great season last year, and we didn’t finish how we wanted to,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We had a bad day the last state tournament day, and we went out in the semifinals, which is unfortunate. Our goal was to be in that top two at state and we definitely had the ability to do that, and we didn’t finish.

“It was a good learning experience for us. We basically lost one starter, so we’ve got a lot of experience in these seniors this year. We’re looking to get back to being one of those two top teams in the state again. We’re in the gym every day working mentally to prepare for that—get under pressure so that we don’t feel that anymore when we’re at state.”

Wood River senior Sidney Wilson hits a serve during a recent practice. Head coach Kristyn Rutland said, "We are excited about our season. We have a great group of seniors. They are all ballers."

