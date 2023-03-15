Although another 15-game turnaround might be a bit tough to do this season, expectations are high for the Wood River High School softball team.
The Wolverines were 18-9 a year ago, losing to Twin Falls in a consolation semifinal contest in the Great Basin 7 Tournament. That came on the heels of a 3-21 season.
Leading the way is fourth-year head coach Matt Nelson, who was named the conference’s Coach of the Year last season.
“This team coming into this year has something to prove,” he said. “They created a high bar last year and really worked hard to gain some respect from other teams in our league. They still believe that they have a ton to prove and are working extra hard in the gym this spring to build on last year’s success.
“We still have a long way to go, and we really need to stay healthy this year. Confidence comes from preparation. We haven’t been outside on the dirt yet, though we tried to take a field trip to Twin but were rained out. We preach daily that we can’t make excuses because at the end of the day no matter if you are in the gym or outside all you can control is attitude and effort.”
Sophomore Makinzie Nelson was selected as the co-Player of the Year. She hit .684 with 52 hits, 46 runs scored, 37 RBIs, 18 doubles and 14 steals. Inside the circle, she won nine games, fanned 102 in 67 innings and opposing batters hit .266.
“She is a force on the mound and at the plate,” coach Nelson said. “Grendel Sprong will be back and bring a big bat to the lineup. Pitching and defense will be key for us this year.”
Senior outfielder Jette Ward was named to the second team. She hit .381 with 38 runs scored, 32 hits, 13 RBIs and 11 steals.
Honorable mention selections were seniors Grendel Sprong, Bella Hadam, and Kacie Flolo.
Sprong batted .673 with 37 hits, 33 RBIs, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles and four triples. Flolo batted .354 with 23 hits, 21 runs scored and nine steals. Hadam batted .281 with 24 runs scored and 23 RBIs. Senior Gretchen Atienza batted .347 with 37 runs scored and 25 hits.
“We have a tremendous program in place right now and for the first time in a long time,” Nelson said. “We have the pieces in place to be one of the top 4A teams in the state. Our sophomore and freshman classes are playing varsity softball at a very high level, and I am getting calls daily for colleges looking at our girls.”
The Wolverines were able to surprise a few folks a year ago, that won’t happen again.
“It’s an exciting time in our program, there is continuity between the club program and the varsity program and more important than anything else the girls are playing hard and having fun,” Nelson said.
WOOD RIVER ROSTER
Seniors (6): Gretchen Atienza, Kacie Flolo, Jette Ward, Grendel Sprong, Brooke Black, Bella Hadam.
Juniors (1): Charlotte Stone.
Sophomores (3): Rebecca Atienza, Makinzie Nelson, Emmalese Nilsen.
Freshmen (2): Hadley Elsbree, Hannah McLaren.
WOOD RIVER SCHEDULE
March 31, at Middleton Senior, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
April 1, at Capital, 11 a.m.
April 1, vs. Nampa at Capital, 1:30 p.m.
April 6, at Twin Falls, 3 p.m./5 p.m.
April 7, vs. Sugar-Salem at Kimberly, 11:45 a.m.
April 7, at Kimberly, 5 p.m.
April 8, vs. North Fremont at Kimberly, 1:30 p.m.
April 8, vs. Declo at Kimberly, 5 p.m.
April 11, at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
April 13, Burley, 3 p.m./5 p.m.
April 17, Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
April 20, Minico, 3 p.m./5 p.m.
April 25, at Jerome, 3:30 p.m.
April 28, at Mountain Home, 3:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
April 29, Weiser, 3 p.m./5 p.m.
May 1, Jerome, 3:30 p.m. (Senior Day)
May 4-12, District Tournament, TBA
May 18-20, State Tournament, TBA ￼
