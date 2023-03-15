Matt Nelson and Grendel Sprong-wrhs softball

Coach Matt Nelson, talking with senior Grendel Sprong last season at third base, led the Wolverines to a 17-win season in his third year at the helm. He was named Coach of the Year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Although another 15-game turnaround might be a bit tough to do this season, expectations are high for the Wood River High School softball team.

The Wolverines were 18-9 a year ago, losing to Twin Falls in a consolation semifinal contest in the Great Basin 7 Tournament. That came on the heels of a 3-21 season.

Leading the way is fourth-year head coach Matt Nelson, who was named the conference’s Coach of the Year last season.

