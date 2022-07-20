Engs make a splash with “Moose Madness” victory

In the 90-degree July heat, the father-and-son twosome of John Engs and Sam Engs kept its focus and consistent shot-making over three days and won The Valley Club’s 26th annual “Moose Madness” Member-Guest men’s golf tournament just north of Hailey Saturday.
The premier event of the private club’s tournament season attracted a record field of 180 golfers in 90 twosomes and ended up crowning the Valley Club member John Engs and his son Sam as first-time champions.
Second place went to Valley Club member Paul Kenny and Wally Huffman of Sun Valley Resort. In third place were club member Paul Oelerich and Cody Langbehn of Pine Meadows Golf Course.
“Firsts” were many for the Engs. Alexandra and John Engs hail from Lafayette, California, and have been Wood River Valley residents for the last four years.
Sam Engs, 28, said afterward that he was playing in his first competitive golf tournament. A 6-foot, 3-incher whose 3-wood tee shots reached 280 yards during the tournament, Sam grew up in the Bay Area youth soccer system and competed in men’s soccer for the University of Pennsylvania from 2012-15. He attended the Wharton School of business at Penn.
John Engs certainly enjoyed a “first” when he and his son upheld a “Moose Madness” winning celebratory tradition and jumped side-by-side into the lake behind the North Course No. 9 green’s finishing hole. John Murray and Briggs Forelli started the tradition after winning “Moose Madness” in 2000.
The water was refreshing, but John Engs has been no stranger to the wet, having won the Pac-10 Conference championship in the 200-yard backstroke while competing for Stanford University in 1982 and 1983.
It wasn’t certain that the John and Sam Engs would even reach Saturday’s championship hole shortly before dinner time. They won their six-team flight during the three-day series of nine-hole qualifying matches and booked their ticket into Saturday’s alternate shot “Moose Rut” shootout against the other 14 flight winners.
The five-hole “Moose Rut” elimination demanded a St. Andrews-level patience as others took their shots. Five teams were eliminated on the first hole of the “Moose Rut,” which was the 365-yard South Course No. 9, and then three more teams were sidelined on each of the North Course No. 1 and No. 2 holes, covering 511 and 410 yards, and two more teams on the 384-yard North Course No. 8.
On the fourth playoff hole, John Engs needed to win a chip-off to advance into the final match-up with Kenny and Huffman. Engs pulled out his putter from off the green and stroked the ball to within three feet, good enough to advance into their 50th and final hole of tournament play. Coincidentally, Huffman had earlier, on the second playoff hole, won a chip-off to stay in the hunt.
The final twosomes made their way to the finishing hole, which was the 385-yard North Course No. 9 hole. Since club members earned the right to tee off on odd-numbered holes, despite the alternate-shot format, John Engs stepped up and boomed a 240-yard tee shot to the short rough just shy of the lake. Kenny followed with a similar crisply-struck drive to the same landing area, short of the hazard.
On his turn, Sam Engs grabbed an iron and covered 150 yards over the lake, landing his shot in the bunker behind the green. The Kenny and Huffman twosome had more of an adventure from there, but John Engs blasted out of the bunker and rolled to within 35 feet. Sam Engs putted to two feet, and John finished for a five.
They wasted no time before jumping into the lake as the sizable crowd cheered.
Presiding over his first “Moose Madness” was The Valley Club’s New Director of Golf Zach Jonas. Tournament chairman was Jack Dies, and Superintendent Jerry Flaherty earned accolades all around for the preparation of the course itself.
Practice round and flight results
“Moose Madness” opened with optional practice round games, formatted for the 76 golfers as best ball, net, of twosome:
Flight 1 Division (12 teams): 1—Kurt Funkhouser and Heath Tagtmeyer: 60 strokes ($585). 2—Lloyd Dyer and Chuck Nichols: 61 ($351). 3—Matt Miller and William Hicks: 62 ($234).
Flight 2 Division (12 teams): 1 (tie)—John Engs and Sam Engs: 64 strokes ($468); Jim Kanellitsas and Charlie Dunn: 64 ($468). 3—Glenn Silcott and James Gilmour: 65 ($234).
Flight 3 Division (14 teams): 1—Robert Shepler and Gene Schatz: 62 strokes ($630). 2—Paul Willis and Dennis Gonzales: 63 ($378). 3 (tie)—Paul Kenny and Wally Huffman: 66 ($126); Sean Terry and Buz Franklin: 66 ($126).
Closest to the Pin prize winners for $100 each were Brooke Hayes, John Ramos, Vincent Aicale and Vinnie Mitz. Belting the Straighter Prize for $100 was Valley Club member Paul Willis.
Here are final point totals of the 15 flights (top 3 places listed) in the one net best ball of the team, using a point system for the 45 holes of round-robin play Thursday through Saturday (Valley Club member listed first):
Wade Hampton (North Carolina): 1—John Shoemaker and Alan Barnhardt, 26. 2—Carson Mooney and Eri Crum, 26. 3—Greg Fairfield and David Lipman, 23.5.
Shadow Creek (Nevada): 1—Curtis Gardner and Eli Gage, 26. 2—Kurt Funkhouser and Heath Tagtmeyer, 25. 3—Kent Gustafson and Dan Beers, 23.5.
Victoria National (Indiana): 1—Lloyd Dyer and Chuck Nichols, 27.5. 2—Chris Shoemaker and Brooke Hayes, 25.5. 3—Carey Thrasher and Jonathan Willen, 24.5.
Butler National (Illinois): 1—John Engs and Sam Engs, 27. 2—Rick Filkins and Joel Subotnick, 26.5. 3—Matt Miller and William Hicks, 22.
Flint Hills (Kansas): 1—Richard Davis and Matthew Davis, 23.5. 2 (tie)—Jimmy Crumpacker and Davis Bowlin, 23; Robert Shepler and Gene Schatz, 23.
Sand Ridge (Ohio): 1—Paul Oelerich and Cody Langbehn, 27. 2—John Hatzenbuehler and Jeff Smith, 26.5. 3—Steve Steppe and Mark Soltau, 24.
Quarry (California): 1—Terry Robertson and Pete Peterson, 27. 2—Mats Wilander and Andrew Guillen, 23.5. 3—Ray Knowles and Paul Whitman, 23.
Dallas National (Texas): 1—Rob McGowan and Steven Serratore, 28.5. 2—Latham Williams and Greg Hartman, 27. 3 (tie)—Robert Stewart and John Mayol, 20.5; John Silk and Matt Lien, 20.5.
Estancia (Arizona): 1—John Kanellitsas and Scott Lucas, 26. 2—Sean Terry and Buz Franklin, 25. 3—Jim Meeks and Vinni Mitz, 22.
Sage Valley (South Carolina): 1—Glenn Silcott and James Gilmour, 29. 2—Trevor Drinkwater and Ric Flores 24.5. 3—Paul Willis and Dennis Gonzales, 24.
Preserve (California): 1—Charles Nelson and Paul Holbrook, 27. 2—Eddie Poplawski and Dean Poplawski, 25. 3—Gary Morgan and Ken Pierce, 23.5.
Hudson National (New York): 1—Paul Kenny and Wally Huffman, 26.5. 2 (tie)—Steve Rose and Scott Ehlen, 24.5; Blair Hull and James Lodas, 24.5.
Madison Club (California): 1—Mike Colhoun and Andy Evans, 28.5. 2 (tie)—James Hooper and Neal Johnston, 24; Doyle Rundell and Travis Rundell, 24.
Martis Camp (California): 1 (tie)—Hanley Dawson and Bud Furman, 28.5; Robert Clifford and Hugh Kretschmer, 28.5. 3—Rick Lewis and Chris Scibelli, 23.5.
Rams Hill (California): 1—Greg Brakovich and Justin Wilson, 26.5. 2—Tullio Celano and Charles Barnes, 26. 3—Harry Hagey and John Parker, 25.5.
