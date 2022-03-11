Parker edwards golfer WRHS
Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School senior Parker Edwards signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf at the College of Idaho in the Fall. Leading the varsity Yotes golf staff is Head Coach Jeff Davies and Assistant Coach Chris Carew. Edwards was joined by friends, family and WRHS coaches on Wednesday to sign his letter, from left: Anna Edwards, Parker Edwards and Greg Edwards.

