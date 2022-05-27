Wood River seniors Dylan Mills and Hunter Thompson are this year’s 2022 Larry Lloyd Scholarship winners, announced at the WRHS baseball banquet last week.
Due to generous contributions from family and friends of Larry Lloyd, this year, Mills and Thompson were both granted $500 scholarships each.
Both Mills and Thompson are heading East to play baseball at college. Mills signed to play at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while Thompson will play at Delaware State.
Both players wrote something about their love for baseball and what this scholarship means to them.
“Dear Baseball,” Mills wrote, “you have been my world since I was eight years old. There have been ups and downs, but I’ve never wanted to do anything more than play baseball throughout the years. I have always wanted to play for Wood River Baseball.
“The process of waking up early to go to the gym or staying late for extra BP—this is what I have fallen in love with. That is what makes baseball beautiful; no matter your size, strength, or what you look like, falling in love with the process will take you as far as you want to go in this game. To Larry Lloyd, thank you for giving every kid in this valley a chance to play this beautiful game. And lastly, thank you to everyone who was involved in this scholarship. It means everything to me and thank you to my coaches and teammates for a great ride the past four years.”
Mills was the backstop to the Wolverines as the team’s catcher. Thompson played infield, outfield and pitcher.
“Baseball has been one of those things I grew up loving as a child and honestly never stopped loving,” Thompson said. “Since I was four years old, I watched and played baseball, and it was always the one thing that I looked forward to every year. Since I was eight years old, I’ve played competitive baseball and didn’t start taking it seriously until about the age of 14. I remember working from day one of my freshman year to get where I’m at today. I had the great opportunity to play for a national team back East that also helped me get to where I’m at today.
“I plan to continue to pursue my baseball career in college, working towards that dream while getting a degree in kinesiology to pursue athletic training. I will continue to pursue my baseball career until I can’t anymore. After that, I plan to keep going as far as physically possible. I never met Larry Lloyd, but the opportunity he gave me to receive this award is a memory within itself.” ￼
