A keeper has players in front of her for a reason. But sometimes she just has to take things into her own hands.
The Sun Valley Community School senior made a brilliant save on a one-on-one challenge midway through the second half, and it preserved a 1-0 victory over Kimberly on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“One-on-ones are always very stressful,” Dunn said. “I have to remember to stay low. Honestly, I kind of black out when those things happen. There’s the ball. I gotta get it. I’m not going to let them score or tie it. That’s what was going through my head.”
The Cutthroats have almost completed a stretch of seven games in 12 days, including a physical 3-2 win at Wood River on Sept. 17.
“During those hard games we try to keep our composure, which is really important, and take it with us with every game we go through,” Dunn said. “Coming from that game, it proves we can do a lot more. We have the ability and when it’s needed, it comes out. It sets a bar for us to know we can do it, and it helps us level up every game.”
The game was scoreless at halftime.
“We know how to play our game, and it was bringing it back to the basics of what we know we can control and what we can do well,” said senior defender Anika Vandenburgh, who was named Player of the Game. “I think that definitely helped us in the second half. We were able to slow it down and play our game, which I think was key.
“I think it (playing one-goal games) is definitely a shift from the other games. It’s more heads-on with it all. But I think it’s really good for us going into districts and state. It’s going to be really important that we played harder teams, and we have games like today where he had to fight through all 80 minutes.
“We get better with every game, but it’s the ones we have to fight for—every single ball, every single play—where we actually improve the most.”
Junior Mia Hansmeyer scored eight minutes into the second half.
The Cutthroats are 12-0 overall and 10-0 in High Desert Conference play.
“Our team has really bonded, and I think a big part of the team is that we’re ourselves when we’re around each other,” Dunn said. “Everything on the field stays on the field. When we’re calling somebody’s name aggressively, they don’t take offense. It’s just a part of the game.
“And since we have that strong bond, we just accept it and have fun with it. Coming from a keeper’s perspective, I yell names all the time and I can be aggressive, but since they know I’m coming from a good point—I’m just trying to help us win—we know that we’re fine with each other.”
The Community School visits Bliss today, Sept. 23, before taking a weeklong break for school trips.
“We have a lot of new freshmen who are playing, and they’re doing a great job, stepping up and playing whatever position is thrown at them,” Vandenburgh said. “That’s really key for us; they’re willingness to just go with it and have us help direct them on the field. They’ve been really responsive and good with that.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In