A keeper has players in front of her for a reason. But sometimes she just has to take things into her own hands.

Amanda Dunn did that.

The Sun Valley Community School senior made a brilliant save on a one-on-one challenge midway through the second half, and it preserved a 1-0 victory over Kimberly on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments