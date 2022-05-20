The Carey High School boys’ track and field team posted its second consecutive 4th District 1A team championship Friday at Murtaugh, led by senior distance runner Ashton Drage and three relay victories.
Drage swept three distance runs with close-to-the-wire 0.19-, 0.45- and 2.02-second wins in the 800-meter, 1,600m and 3,200m runs, respectively. He also anchored Carey’s gold medal effort in the 1,600m sprint medley relay.
The Panthers, led by head coach James Morey, also captured the 4x100m and 4x200m relays to end the two-day, 14-school competition with six gold medals and three second places.
Drage’s 32.5 individual points helped Carey pile up 104.5 team points, including 38 in relays and 34 in distances. It was suitable for a four-point triumph over Oakley (100.5). Last year, Carey won the district boys’ title by 9.5 points over Murtaugh.
Reigning State 1A boys’ champion Carey qualified eight boys for the 2022 State 1A track and field meet set for Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, at Middleton High School. The Carey girls qualified six for state.
“One of our keys to success is that every athlete on the team has value, and every point acquired matters. Our championship was a team effort,” Morey said. “Each relay team posted a season-best time in the extremely windy conditions. The relays for Carey have always been staples for scoring points; however, the points in the high jump, hurdles, shot and discus elevated the team to another district championship.”
Drage’s 32.5 individual points put him right behind Murtaugh junior Chandler Jones (36 points, golds in high jump, long jump and triple jump) and Lighthouse Christian senior Clay Silva (34 points, golds in 200m and 400m dashes) for high-point honors.
Working his way back on the track after an injury, junior sprinter Riley Morey chipped in with 25 individual points, including a close second place to Silva in the 400m dash and third in the 200m. Junior Carsn Perkes was second to Silva in the 200m and joined three relays.
Carey junior Shayli Smith continued her season-long consistency by winning three golds (high jump, 100m high hurdles, 300m intermediate hurdles) and helping Carey’s second-place, state-qualifying 4x200m relay finish at Murtaugh.
Smith’s 32 individual points trailed only Raft River junior Libby Boden (golds in 100m, 200m and long jump, 32.5 points) for high-point honors. Raft River’s girls (208 points) piled up 76 points in distances and 59 points in the field to repeat as champs.
The Carey girls finished fourth with 80 points, trailing Oakley (127.5) and Murtaugh (108.5) in a competitive field. Besides Smith’s three golds, Carey won the 4x100m relay with freshman Ashley Zarate, senior Lexi Nachtman, sophomore Mialee Hennefer and senior anchor Kourtney Patterson.
Patterson qualified for state in four events, including three relays.
Sun Valley Community School (30 points) finished fifth out of the 14 girls schools in the district. The Cutthroats qualified seven athletes in four events for the state track championships at Middleton. ￼
