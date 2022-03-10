Top-ten finishes in all four disciplines garnered Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racer Finnigan Donley second place overall at last week's U18 Junior National Alpine Championships in Vail, Colorado.
Donley was one of nine Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation FIS team members to represent the Western Region at Junior Nationals, more than any other team within the region’s selection quota of 20 athletes.
The series, which ran from March 1-7, included men’s and women’s downhill, super G, giant slalom and slalom.
Donley finished third in men's slalom, fourth in super G, fourth in downhill and eighth in giant slalom to secure his second overall finish.
SVSEF athletes representing the Western Region were Donley, Nils Galloway, Colin Hanna and Kai Subith on the men’s side; and Jessica Blackburn, Paige DeHart, Saba Grossman, Maya Lightner and Lauren Stendell for the women.
“We had an incredible series at U18 Nationals in Vail,” SVSEF FIS Coach KJ Savaria said. “Every SVSEF athlete showed up on race day and gave it their all. The SVSEF FIS coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of their efforts this season.”
The championships kicked off with the downhill, with DeHart taking third place and Lightner fourth for the women, and Donley grabbing fourth. Subith earned a top-10 finish.
Next up was super G and DeHart stepped onto the podium again in fifth, with Donley in fourth and Hanna and Galloway landing in the top ten in sixth and seventh.
In the giant slalom for the women, DeHart placed 16th and Lightner raced to a strong 25th in a field that saw only 45 athletes finish both runs and more than 30 DNFs. The competition was also fierce for the men, with Donley just 0.09 seconds off the podium in eighth. Subith cracked the top-10 only 1.77 seconds back, and Galloway nailed the top-20.
In women’s slalom, Blackburn landed in the top 20 in the 18th.
“Our athletes brought everything they’ve been working on this season to their races at the U18 Junior Nationals. As a result, we came away with results they should be proud of,” SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg said. “Competing at Vail against athletes who have grown up skiing there on their home snow, on their home hill, elevated the level of competition at a venue unfamiliar to our athletes. I’m super psyched for our entire team, and Finn coming away with the second overall, along with the performances in the speed events, emphasizes the focus, talent, and teamwork these athletes continue to display.”
SVSEF Athlete Results
Men's Downhill (DH)
Finnigan Donley—4th
Kai Subith—10th
Nils Galloway—29th
Men's Super G (SG)
Finnigan Donley—4th
Colin Hanna—6th
Nils Galloway—7th
Kai Subith—24th
Men's Giant Slalom (GS)
Finnigan Donley—8th
Kai Subith—10th
Nils Galloway—20th
Men's Slalom (SL)
Finnigan Donley—3rd
Men's Overall
Finnigan Donley—2nd
Women’s Downhill (DH)
Paige DeHart—3rd
Maya Lightner—4th
Lauren Stendell—42nd
Women’s Super G (SG)
Paige DeHart—5th
Maya Lightner—21st
Jessica Blackburn—23rd
Lauren Stendell—49th
Women's Giant Slalom (GS)
Paige DeHart—16th
Maya Lightner—25th
Women's Slalom (SL)
Jessica Blackburn—18th
Lauren Stendell—44th
Saba Grossman—49th
