The Dietrich community came together to help Dietrich High School football and girls basketball coach Rick Astle after suffering a stroke on New Year's Day. Astle needed to be life-flighted to St. Alphonsus in Boise. In only one day, the community raised $5,000 on a GoFundMe page. Astle’s GoFundMe page has since reached over $7,000 for his medical bills.
