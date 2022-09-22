Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 22, 2022
Sun Valley Community School senior striker Nils Galloway battles Kimberly’s Tegan Newlan during the second half of the 2-0 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow campus. Galloway scored both goals.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe goes up for a header against Kimberly’s Zach Taylor during the second half of the 2-0 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow campus.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore midfielder Easton Turck moves the ball up the field during the first half of the 2-0 victory over Kimberly on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow campus.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Zephyr Carruth takes on Kimberly’s Jackson Fisher during the 2-0 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
There are times when seniors and captains just need to step up.
It’s not every game, but making your presence known is mandatory.
That happened in the Sun Valley Community School’s 2-0 victory over rival Kimberly in boys’ soccer action on Sept. 21 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow campus.
“We know that Kimberly is a good team, and in the past they’ve been a good team,” Cutthroats defender and co-captain Russell Stumph said. “Last year they knocked us out of the state tournament in the first round. Obviously, the team wasn’t very happy about that.
“We know the task at hand when we’re playing teams like this. We need to rise to the occasion, and it’s up to the captains—me, Nils (Galloway) and Blake (Currey)—to communicate, command the players and help them see the field.
“Especially me playing in the back. I can see most of the field, so I know when a man is open and when to call that.”
Galloway scored off an assist from senior Auggie Rose late in the first half and hammered one home during a scramble in front of the net 21 minutes into the second half.
Galloway has stepped into the striker’s role as forwards Asher Maxwell, Walker Pate and Colin Hanna are out.
“Last year I played left wing and we kinda needed someone to step up on defense and now we need me to step up and score some goals,” said Galloway, who led the squad with 14 goals a year ago. “Whatever I can do to help the team. I just wanna win.
“Richard (head coach Richard Whitelaw) asked me if I wanted to play forward, and I said yes.
“I may have stepped up and scored the goals but every person on the field was working their tails off to get back on defense and play as hard as they could. I think everyone on this team is able to step up and we really played as a team today.”
The Community School raised its record to 10-1-1 overall and 9-1 in the High Desert Conference. It sits in second place behind Wendell (10-0).
“We were working on movement off and on the ball, where to move once you receive a pass, pass it off, move into space, so you can receive another one,” Stumph said of practice on Sept. 20. “We did a lot of finishing, too. We’ve had some struggles with that in the past. We have to continue to work on that and get better.
“Going into this year we knew we had a deep bench, and we’re fully confident in all the players on that bench to come in and fill the roles of injured people, and that’s exactly what they have done.”
The Cutthroats visit Bliss on Sept. 23 before taking a week off for school trips.
“For me, this is more of a rivalry than Wood River,” said Galloway, who was named Man of the Match along with senior defender Hank Moss. “We played them four times last year. To be able to shut them out today and they really didn’t have any opportunities.
“I’m really happy with how we played and hopefully just continue to keep this going forward.”
