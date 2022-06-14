Sun Valley’s Muffy Davis (para alpine skiing and para-cycling) and Gretchen Fraser (alpine skiing) were recently named to the class of 2022 Paralympic and U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, respectively. The official ceremony will be held Friday, June 24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There are 27 total inductees for 2022, tallying 129 medals including 86 golds. Davis’ para-cycling discipline is in its first year being honored. Fraser was the first American to win Olympic Gold in skiing during the 1948 Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

