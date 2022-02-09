David Norris wins Boulder Mountain Tour

The 49th annual Zions Boulder Mountain Tour wrapped up a successful return to in-person skiing on Saturday with nearly 800 total participants in the event’s live Full Boulder (34-kilometer) and Half Boulder (15-kilometer) races.
Alaska Pacific Nordic Center’s David Norris finished first overall to win his second major cross-country race in the Wood River Valley in fewer than 30 days. Norris paced the Full Boulder race with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 8.7 seconds. He also walked away with the $2,500 first-place prize money.
Norris, who won the Sun Valley Invitational Classic Mass 15K on Jan. 16, clipped fellow Alaska Pacific skier—and 2018 Winter Olympian—Tyler Kornfield. Kornfield took second with 1:18:13.3, earning $1,000. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team alum Jack Hegman (1:18:14.3) took third ($500).
Norris’ time fell narrowly short of 2020 winner Johnny Hagenbuch (1:17:07.2). Hagenbuch, 2019 winner Peter Holmes and perennial standout Katie Feldman did not compete this year because they are competing on the East Coast.
The overall female champion was University of Utah’s Leah Lange, who took 30th overall in the Full Boulder with a time of 1:27:02.3. Lange, who now lives in Bozeman, took home the $2,500 first-place prize for the women.
Former SVSEF Gold Team member Mary Rose ($1,000) was the No. 2 female finisher (1:27:03.7), 31st overall, and Mikayla Maier ($500) was the No. 3 female finisher (1:30:37.00).
The top local skier was SVSEF Gold Team member and Paralympian Jake Adicoff, who took fourth overall—and first in the adaptive category—when he finished the Full Boulder in 1:18:47.1 seconds. Adicoff will be returning to the Paralympics at the Beijing Games after the Olympics conclude.
“It was an awesome race, and it was really fun to compete against some talented skiers,” Adicoff said. “To do that at home was amazing.”
The BMT was Adicoff’s only home race of the year. He will begin his journey to Beijing on Feb. 22 and will spend three days in Los Angeles before going to China on Feb. 25.
Adicoff was also one of 16 adaptive athletes who raced in the BMT, with four finishing the Full Boulder and 12 finishing the Half Boulder. Adicoff was the only Idaho native adaptive athlete who finished the Full Boulder.
“It’s very cool to see how many adaptive athletes competed,” Adicoff said. “It’s cool to see the Challenged Athletes Foundation get a big group of para athletes. Everyone’s abilities are unique. It’s awesome that the BMT is supporting that.”
This was also the first year that the BMT awarded prize money to adaptive athletes with help from the Challenged Athlete Foundation. The Foundation also funded travel grants to help many skiers compete.
Boise-native and Paralympian Dani Aravish won the overall Half Boulder with a time of 39:48.0. Of the 16 adaptive athletes—along with Adicoff and Aravish—five are Idaho residents or natives. Josh Sweeney from Boise (43:53.0) took fifth overall, Sean Halsted of Coeur d’Alene (53:01.6) took 22nd overall and Jordan Valentine of Boise (1:06:23.9) took 77th.
Halsted is a seasoned adaptive athlete who has competed in the BMT before and was on the U.S. Para Skiing National Team for 10 years and was a Paralympian in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Halsted suffered an L1 burst spinal fracture during a 1998 helicopter accident while in the Air Force.
“I was asked to come down and help spread the word to the next generation of adaptive athletes,” Halsted said about giving back to the younger generation of adaptive skiers. “You sometimes have to take these events and massage what the results are. I’ve got these new National Team kids that [are doing great]. I know they’ve been putting in a lot of work.”
For many adaptive athletes, this was their first go at the BMT.
“I loved it,” Valentine said. “I think I did as good as I could have. I’ve only done one race before this, and this was by far the longest. This was a very cool experience. The fact that it is so gorgeous out here makes it a really good time.”
Valentine, 27, competed in her first Nordic competition a month ago. She grew up an alpine and snowboard racer in Boise, but a helicopter accident caused an L3/L4 spinal cord injury.
The 34K (21.1 miles) Full Boulder began at Senate Creek near Galena Lodge 23 miles north of Ketchum and ended at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum.
The 15K (9.3 miles) Half Boulder began at Baker Creek and ended at the SNRA.
Here are the results of the Full Boulder and the Half Boulder.
Boulder Mountain Tour History
Feb. 5, 2022, the 49th annual cross-country ski tour on a 34-kilometer (21.1-mile) course starting at Senate Creek near Galena Lodge Touring Center 23 miles north of Ketchum and ending at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters eight miles north of Ketchum. Of the 596 racers who finished the 34K course, 395 were male and 200 were female. Idaho skiers numbered 509, or 85% of the field.
34-kilometer courses
2022 David Norris 1.17:08.7
Leah Lange 1.27:02.3
2021 canceled by COVID-19
2020 Johnny Hagenbuch 1.17:07.2
Guro Jordheim 1.25:50.3
2019 Peter Holmes 1.22:21.8
Erika Flowers 1.31:49.4
2018 Matt Gelso 1.10:28.4
Caitlin Gregg 1.17:41.2
2017 Silas Talbot 1.33:42.4
Caitlin Gregg 1.40:19.0
2016 Nick Hendrickson 1.17:13
Caitlin Gregg 1.23:55
2015 canceled by snow
2014 Sylvan Ellefson 1.16:02.4
Chelsea Holmes 1.23:55.9
32-kilometer courses
2013 Sylvan Ellefson 1.09:08.7
Lauren Fritz 1.18:57.1
2012 Matthew Liebsch 1.13:34.7
Rebecca Dussault 1.18:13.8
2011 Sylvan Ellefson 1.06:43.8
Evelyn Dong 1.12:39.5
2010 Zack Simons 1.13:52.7
Evelyn Dong 1.24:23.2
2009 Zack Simons 1.10:55.7
Rebecca Dussault 1.16:45.5
2008 Mike Sinnott 1.19:45.0
Kate Arduser 1.28:46.6
2007 Billy Demong 1.10:12.2
Evelyn Dong 1.16:06.0
2006 Zack Simons 1.22:12.4
Brooke Hovey 1.30:33.0
2005 Eric Meyer 1.09:43.3
Suzanne King 1.17:36.9
2004 Nathan Schultz 1.23:17.2
Rebecca Dussault 1.29:34.1
2003 Eric Meyer 1.06:27.6
Brooke Baughman 1.12:36.1
2002 Justin Wadsworth 1.16:01
Suzanne King 1.26:10
2001 Justin Wadsworth 1.12:49
Unni Odegard 1.20:16
2000 Carl Swenson 1.22:46.4
Kelly Schalk 1.27:59.5
1999 Carl Swenson 1.20:47.6
Laura McCabe 1.31:31.0
30-kilometer courses
1998 Carl Swenson 1.16:45.3
Kelly Schalk 1.28:05.7
1997 Marcus Nash 1.15:39.8
Ingrid Butts 1.27:46.0
1996 Ben Husaby 1.20:30.3
Ingrid Butts 1.32:06.6
1995 Havard Solbakken 1.05:34.3
Heidi Selnes 1.12:13.2
1994 Bjorn Laukli 1.13:11
Jeannie Wall 1.22:00
1993 Audun Endestad 1.12:29
Laura McCabe 1.18:31
1992 Asmund Drivenes 1.11:02
Laura McCabe 1.17:57
1991 John Aalberg 1.09:29
E.J. Holcomb 1.20:53
1990 Audun Endestad 1.14:59
Angie Stevenson 1.29:03
1989 John Aalberg 1.19:50
Roxanne Toly 1.34:22
1988 Ken McCarthy 1.16:29
Alison Kiesel 1.29:12
1987 Ken McCarthy 1.16:25
Sue Long 1.23:29
1986 Mark Pearson 1.26:44
E.J. Holcomb 1.38:35
1985 Dave Bingham 1.38:58
E.J. Holcomb 2.01:50
1984 Dave Bingham 1.32:07
Janet Kellam 1.47:34
1983 Not run
1982 Randy Meyers 1.28:30
Gabriele Andersen 1.42:59
1981 Not run
1980 Kevin Swigert 1.19:50
Gabriele Andersen 1.30:48
1979 Fritz Koch 1.40:25
Lindsay Putnam 1.57:11
1978 Jim Speck (tie) 2.08:34
Bob Kassow (tie) 2.08:34
Gabriele Andersen 2.14:57
1977 Not run
1976 Kevin Swigert 1:49.18
Kristina Hindert 2.08:28
1975 Kevin Swigert 2.05:50
Heidi Burkhart 2:33.07
1974 Bob Rosso 1.54:30
Polly Sidwell 2.18:15
1973 Brent Hansen 2.53:15
Julie Gorton 3.09:30
15-kilometer courses
2022 Dani Aravich 39:48.0
Bryan Price 43:07.4
FASTEST BOULDER WINNING TIMES (34K courses)
Men—Matt Gelso of Ketchum 1.10:28 in 2018.
Women—Caitlin Gregg of Minnesota 1.17:41 in 2018.
FASTEST BOULDER WINNING TIMES (32K courses)
Men—Eric Meyer of Boulder, Colo. 1.06:27.6 in 2003.
Women—Brooke Baughman of Ketchum 1.12:36.1 in 2003.
FASTEST BOULDER WINNING TIMES (30K courses)
Men--Havard Solbakken of Salt Lake City 1.05:34.3 in 1995, breaking the old record of 1.09:29 set by John Aalberg of Salt Lake City in 1991.
Women--Heidi Selnes of Salt Lake City, 1.12:13.2 in 1995, breaking the old record of 1.17:57 established by Laura Mueggler-McCabe of Summit, Utah in 1992.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In