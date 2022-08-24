Head coach Natalie Heurkins is making sure the end to last year’s volleyball season is not forgotten by anyone associated with the Sun Valley Community School program.
“We had a big team meeting, and we talked about the disappointment at the end of last season at districts and we’re using it as far as a mental challenge,” said Heurkins, who is co-coaching with Nicole Kessler.
The Cutthroats were the favorite to win the 1ADII Sawtooth Conference Tournament a year ago, and that didn’t happen. That followed a berth in the 2020 State Tournament, but COVID within the team wiped out any chance of competing.
Seniors Maeve Bailey and Etienne Blumberg were on both teams.
“I would say it’s a massive motivation for them to step up and lead their team and fight really hard,” said Heurkins, who was named the conference’s Coach of the Year last season. Bailey was a First Team all-conference choice and was selected Second Team All-State in 1ADII.
“I feel I’ve grown as a coach over the last few years,” Heurkins said. “When I came in, I felt the program was struggling and I told the girls we were going to do basic volleyball and have fun, and it turned out we had a great season, until the end.
“Last year I cracked down and got a little bit more serious ... pushing them, and the girls responded. I feel like we can definitely up our mental game, which was expressed by several players from last year’s varsity team.
“This year working alongside Nicole Kessler is awesome because she has a ton of experience and really good input. We are going to work on mindset training and being a more disciplined team all around.”
Kessler played collegiate volleyball at DI Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as a libero.
“For Natalie and I, this works really well because she is an amazing motivator,” Kessler said. “She knows how to coach the girls in attitude, and I’m more on the technical side. That’s my background and how I grew up playing, very technical.
“She’s more team-oriented and I’m more individuall-oriented on the player’s skill and how they can get better with those skills. I think we balance each other really nicely that way.”
Kessler, who started playing volleyball at 10, finished her Cal Poly career with 1,401 digs.
Both coaches agree the pairing will be beneficial to the entire program, not just the varsity.
“It’s going to be similar to last year during games where I will be her support,” Kessler said. “I think having two coaches barking at the girls the whole game would not be beneficial. Again, I think we work well together because we communicate on everything.
“I’ll sit on the bench, and she’ll be up during the match. During timeouts I’ll kind of take the lead and talk about what I see out there. I’m happy, whenever the girls come off, to talk to them about strategy.”
The Cutthroats have juniors Sadie Palaniuk and Gemma Albro and sophomores Sofia Delgado, Hanna Bailey, Kiki Pate and Karlin McLean.
“We’re really looking forward to this season,” Heurkins said. “I think we had some overly confident attitudes last year. I remember Richard [athletic director Richard Whitelaw] telling them last year, ‘Everybody wants to beat you. You are the team to beat. Everyone is out to get you.’”
Heurkins said she is bringing that message forward this season.
“I want everyone in this program to be communicating, cheering, being excited,” she said. “If someone goes up and gets a beautiful kill, everyone should be losing their minds cheering for her. If someone makes an amazing, diving dig, we need to be encouraging each other.
“I’ve been really pushing that and when I feel that’s not where it needs to be in practice, there’s been some consequences. They need to know this is how we’re going to do things.”
The Cutthroats have moved up to the 2A Canyon Conference with Valley, Declo and Wendell. They had home games planned for Sept. 6 and 8 but had to reschedule because of lack of officials.
ON THE ROSTER:
Seniors (2)—Maeve Bailey, Etienne Blumberg
Juniors (2)—Sadie Palaniuk, Gemma Albro
Sophomores (4)—Sofia Delgado, Hanna Bailey, Kiki Pate, Karlin McLean.
