Sun Valley Community School senior Maeve Bailey returns a serve, while sophomore teammate Sofia Delgado looks on during a practice last week.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Head coach Natalie Heurkins is making sure the end to last year’s volleyball season is not forgotten by anyone associated with the Sun Valley Community School program.

“We had a big team meeting, and we talked about the disappointment at the end of last season at districts and we’re using it as far as a mental challenge,” said Heurkins, who is co-coaching with Nicole Kessler.

The Cutthroats were the favorite to win the 1ADII Sawtooth Conference Tournament a year ago, and that didn’t happen. That followed a berth in the 2020 State Tournament, but COVID within the team wiped out any chance of competing.



Sun Valley Community School senior Etienne Blumberg sets a pass during a practice last week.


Sun Valley Community School sophomore Hanna Bailey hits a serve during a practice last week.


Sun Valley Community School sophomore Sofia Delgado sets a pass during a practice last week.

