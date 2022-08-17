As the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team finished an intra-squad Saturday, coach Kelly Feldman wrapped the first week of practice by taking time to listen.
“I like to know what they think. They’re the ones who are playing the game. Their input is important,” she said. “Obviously, I see things and I want to do different things. You can’t really force it on them and be successful.
“Our goal is to get better every day and not make the same mistakes. Learn and improve and get better every day, whatever that entails. It’s not about wins and losses. It’s much more about are we getting better? Did we get better? Did we put forth a better effort? That’s much more our focus on how to do that and put our best foot forward every day.”
The Cutthroats had a roster of a couple dozen last season. That’s not the case this year as 11 freshmen dot the roster of 36.
And Feldman has been impressed so far.
“The senior class is pretty solid with a lot of experience. And the juniors, too,” she said. “The freshmen have really stepped in and surprised us with their willingness to get in and mix it up. They’re working hard. They’ve really had a great showing for a first week as the freshmen class.”
The returning nine seniors and eight juniors also give the coach a leg up this early.
“It just means we’re not starting at square one,” said Feldman, who is beginning her 22nd season and owns a 286-73-17 record. “We’re able to step in and use different formations from the get-go and rely on the upperclassmen to coach and to teach what we’re doing and how it works. We’ve already done drills that we didn’t do until the end of last year. That inherent memory is a huge asset.
“It lets us start that much further up the line. They’ve done a great job with that. There’s still a lot of things we need to work on.”
Last year’s run to the 3A state tournament championship game was on the list of goals for Feldman’s squad, but it was still not expected.
“This is way better than we ever imagined,” Feldman said after the 4-3 loss to undefeated Fruitland in last year’s championship game. “We didn’t even know we would make it to state, but you never know what will happen when you get here. They rose to the occasion and peaked at the right time.”
This year, though, it’s a different mindset.
“It’s really the players from last year who bring that forward,” Feldman said. “Remember when we did this? Remember that we made it to the finals? That confidence, that knowledge kind of becomes a cultural thing. They know we played in the finals last year. We almost won. We can do that again. That inherent confidence ups the level and puts them in a better position from the start.
“That can be the motivator, to use that fire, that regret, that anger to fuel the next season. We are obviously coming from a much better position, and we really haven’t gotten into so much of that. As we get closer to the end of the season, we’ll start working [on that] a little more ... I have found when we put that focus too early for us, it’s not so motivating for the girls. We’re better off to have that long-term goal but, especially right now, it’s the short term.”
Senior Gretel Huss and junior Mia Hansmeyer were named to the 3A All-State First Team. They were also selected to the High Desert All-Conference First Team. Hansmeyer led the Cutthroats with 24 goals last season.
“I expect the seniors to set a good example and set the tone every day out here,” Feldman said. “Be that leader and help the younger kids assimilate and learn the ropes and learn how we do things. This class has done an excellent job from the start in being approachable and supportive and good senior leaders.
“We have to push to be intense in practice and in games like this (scrimmage) and to learn it’s OK to compete against your friends and to go hard. That’s one of the things that the upper class brings. We’ve been hammering that for a couple years now, and they just went right at it today. The freshmen stepped right up into it. That was great and really good to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In