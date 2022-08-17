SVCS girls soccer

The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team practiced last week at Sagewillow Field. The Cutthroats are coming off a 17-5 season that ended as the 3A runners-up in the state tournament.

 EXPRESSROLANDLANE

As the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team finished an intra-squad Saturday, coach Kelly Feldman wrapped the first week of practice by taking time to listen.

“I like to know what they think. They’re the ones who are playing the game. Their input is important,” she said. “Obviously, I see things and I want to do different things. You can’t really force it on them and be successful.

“Our goal is to get better every day and not make the same mistakes. Learn and improve and get better every day, whatever that entails. It’s not about wins and losses. It’s much more about are we getting better? Did we get better? Did we put forth a better effort? That’s much more our focus on how to do that and put our best foot forward every day.”

Tags

Load comments