The score was the same as the first time Wood River and Sun Valley Community School played each other on the tennis courts this year; however, the victor was different this time around.
On Wednesday, April 20, the Sun Valley Resort tennis courts hosted the second round of the 2022 Blaine County rivalry, with the Sun Valley Community School beating Wood River High School, 7-5.
The last time these teams played each other, the score was also 7-5 at the WRHS tennis courts, but the Wolverines came out on top, sweeping the boys singles matches as well as the girls doubles matches.
This week, Sun Valley’s Matt Carlin beat previously undefeated Benjamin Boccabella 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the No. 1 boys singles. SVCS also got wins from Meyer Tobias over John Tumalo (6-3, 6-4) and Carter Colgate over Cody McKinnon (6-4, 3-6, 7-5) to round out the boys singles matches.
In the girls doubles, the team of Avery Griffin and Whitney Jonnatta won for SVCS, beating Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow 6-2, 6-1. Also, Amanda Dunn and Attie Murray beat Lucy Ford and Taylor Merrick 6-2, 6-2.
SVCS’s Brie Tobias won the No. 1 girls singles match, taking down Jessica Popke 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
Wood River did manage to squeeze out two big wins in the doubles categories.
The No. 1 boys doubles team of Gus Sabina and Jake Simon remained undefeated for the year by beating SVCS’ Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate, 6-2, 6-4.
Also, the mixed doubles team of Meg Keating and Simon Weekes beat Gretel Huss and Walker Spoor 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
SVCS tennis is back home against Canyon Ridge at 4 p.m. today, April 22, at Sun Valley Resort.
WRHS tennis played a home match against Burley on Thursday. Check out Wednesday’s edition of the sports section for results. ￼
