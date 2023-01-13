The Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing streak in a 52-40 victory over visiting Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank.

“We’ve just been chipping away,” head coach Clay Wawner said. “It’s learning little by little. We watch film after every game and try to get better—pick up one or two little things we can do from each game to get better.”

It was a back-and-forth affair until the final eight minutes.

Sun Valley Community School junior Beckett Gates drives to the basket during the first quarter of a 52-40 victory over Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank. Gates finished with a game-high 24 points.

