Sun Valley Community School junior Beckett Gates dribbles against Bliss defender Diego Amezcua during the first half of a 52-40 victory on Jan. 10 inside the Fish Tank. Gates finished with a game-high 24 points.
Sun Valley Community School senior Jack Verhaeghe dribbles around a screen from teammate Pingyi Wan during the first half of a 52-40 victory over Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank. Verhaeghe finished with 11 points.
Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball coach Clay Wawner watches his team in action on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank. The Cutthroats defeated Bliss, 52-40, to snap a five-game losing streak.
EXPRESS/ROLANDLANE
Sun Valley Community School senior Auggie Rose throws a pass to a teammate during the first half of a 52-40 victory over Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank.
EXPRESS/ROLANDLANE
Sun Valley Community School junior Walker Pate drives to the basket against Bliss’ Dru Barker during the first half of a 52-40 victory on Jan. 10 inside the Fish Tank.
EXPRESS/ROLANDLANE
Sun Valley Community School junior Beckett Gates dribbles against Bliss defender Diego Amezcua during the first half of a 52-40 victory on Jan. 10 inside the Fish Tank. Gates finished with a game-high 24 points.
Express photos by Roland Lane
Sun Valley Community School senior Jack Verhaeghe dribbles around a screen from teammate Pingyi Wan during the first half of a 52-40 victory over Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank. Verhaeghe finished with 11 points.
EXPRESS/ROLANDLANE
Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball coach Clay Wawner watches his team in action on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank. The Cutthroats defeated Bliss, 52-40, to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing streak in a 52-40 victory over visiting Bliss on Jan. 10 in the Fish Tank.
“We’ve just been chipping away,” head coach Clay Wawner said. “It’s learning little by little. We watch film after every game and try to get better—pick up one or two little things we can do from each game to get better.”
It was a back-and-forth affair until the final eight minutes.
Cutthroats junior Beckett Gates canned a trey at 7:21 for a 41-36 lead. Senior Jack Verhaeghe buried his own three 20 seconds later. Junior Ben Haynes had a putback at 5:35 to extend the lead to 46-36 and Gates swished another one from beyond the arc, and the hosts led 49-36.
“We’ve been working hard in practice, running a lot, getting in shape and it’s the little things we have to tighten up going forward,” Gates said. “I think we did a good job of that tonight.
“We have to communicate better on defense. We have to do a better job of running through our plays the right way, get to the right spots and setting the correct screens.”
Bliss freshman Dru Barker made two free throws at 3:44 and then a bunny at 2:50 to close the gap to 49-40.
But that was it.
“We’ll talk tomorrow in film about playing with the lead, because we haven’t had that experience since the first game of the year,” on Dec. 5, a 47-41 win over Twin Falls Christian Academy, Wawner said. “We’ve been playing from behind a lot and trying to catch up.
“The kids play hard. No matter what happens, whether we’re up 30 or down 30, the kids are always playing hard, and you can always work with that as a coach.”
Gates finished with a game-high 24 points.
“We have to learn how to take care of the ball in situations like that,” he said. “I think we did the right thing on a lot of plays. But sometimes we were careless and gave the ball up after a steal.
“In the first half I wasn’t really feeling it and took some bad shots. Came out in the second half, and we were working the ball a lot more in the paint. I think I got better shots off, got some good passes from my teammates and that allowed me to heat up a little.
“We’re all good friends. We all hang out a lot together. There’s a lot of good chemistry here. I think we work really hard. Everyone on this team, no matter how much time they get, is putting in the work because we want to get better.”
Haynes hit a short jumper and Gates made a three throw to close the scoring on a 14-4 quarter.
“We rep situations every day in practice,” Wawner said. “But it’s different when there’s a crowd. It’s loud and all of a sudden it’s a little bit more hectic.”
Verhaeghe finished with 11 points and Pingyi Wan seven.
The Cutthroats (2-5) head to Carey on Jan. 17 with a 7:00 p.m. start.
The Community School was coming off a 58-42 home loss to Dietrich.
Gates finished with 15 points, while Verhaeghe had eight and Walker Pate six. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In