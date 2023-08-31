Sun Valley Community School’s girls soccer team defeated Wendell 12-1 on Tuesday with a pair of hat tricks and strong team play.

“Today, we played as a team, which we’ve been working for in the early season,” Head Coach Kelly Feldman said. ”Those first few games we really felt like we were 11 individuals, and we were really struggling to connect ... we’re really getting comfortable with each other now and starting to really play the way we know how.”

The Cutthroats showed off their teamwork all throughout, netting assists on five of their 12 goals for the match.

