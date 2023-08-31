Sun Valley Community School’s girls soccer team defeated Wendell 12-1 on Tuesday with a pair of hat tricks and strong team play.
“Today, we played as a team, which we’ve been working for in the early season,” Head Coach Kelly Feldman said. ”Those first few games we really felt like we were 11 individuals, and we were really struggling to connect ... we’re really getting comfortable with each other now and starting to really play the way we know how.”
The Cutthroats showed off their teamwork all throughout, netting assists on five of their 12 goals for the match.
The goal scoring started early with senior Mia Hansmeyer rebounding and kicking the ball back into the net just five minutes in. Around the 10th minute, sophomore Piper Schmitz tapped in a cross from senior Scarlet Rixon.
A couple minutes later, Hansmeyer received a well placed through ball down midfield and took on the defense and goalie to score her second of the match. The Cutthroats got their fourth from a corner kick that bounced around to junior Maddy Vieara McCarthy for a goal.
Hansmeyer’s scoring didn’t end then, as she later notched her third goal in a solo run into a well placed ball in the back right of the net. With this, she’s now scored four hat tricks in four games.
The final goal of the half came from Rixon, scoring a finely placed chip shot from the right side of the box into the back left corner of the goal.
Getting into the second half, Feldman was able to rely on her whole team to finish off the match.
“It’s great to have that much depth that we could literally start almost a whole different team in the second half,” Feldman said. “We’re really happy with them and their development, what they’re putting together.”
SVCS got right into it with a quick one-two pass between freshmen Brynley Gage and Rylee Miller, with Miller finishing for the team’s seventh goal of the match. Ruby Crist then scored the eighth goal off an assist from McCarthy.
The junior got in on the scoring action herself with the team’s ninth goal, a lob shot over Wendell’s goalie. Miller got her second goal of the match next when she scored a well angled shot from the right side into the back left of the net.
The freshmen duo of Gage and Miller connected again after Gage brought the ball up from near midfield to the box for a quick pass to Miller for her third goal of the match and first hat trick of the season.
After a handball in the box, Wendell took a penalty to convert for their lone goal of the match.
The Cutthroats scored their 12th and final goal of the match courtesy of Rixon, giving her two goals for the night.
Next up for SVCS girls soccer is an away game against Kimberly on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Their record currently stands at 4-1-0 overall and 4-0-0 in conference play. ￼
