The Sun Valley Community School repeated as boys champions in the 2A District IV Tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls over the weekend with a team score of 338.
The victory qualified the Cutthroats for the IHSAA 2A Golf State Tournament, May 16-17, at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna.
Coming in second among five schools was Declo with 357.
Sun Valley’s Wilson Baker placed second overall in a field of 34 golfers with a score of 80, while teammates George Murray (84) placed fourth and Jack Verhaghe (86), Hank Moss (88) and Kyle Cohen (97) followed.
Playing in their first district tournament, the SVCS girls team finished fourth overall, with Karlin Mclean carding 98 and placing first overall. Hadley Duke (124), Graysen Strine (135) and Madelyn Berk (156) followed.
Edwards punches his ticket to state for WRHS with a third-place finish
The 4A District IV Golf Tournament took place on Monday, May 9, at River’s Edge Golf Course in Burley, with some high stakes. Three boys teams (seven individuals) and two girls teams (five individuals) were vying for a spot at the IHSAA 4A Golf State Tournament, which will be held at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian (May 16-17).
The District IV Champion honor went to McKoy Klundt of Twin Falls, shooting an impressive 77. Fellow Bruins golfer Derek Lekkerkerk was the runner-up shooting 80.
Wood River senior Parker Edwards (84) placed third and qualified for his third 4A State Tournament.
Rounding out the top seven individual qualifiers were Burley’s Sal Masoner (84) and a slew of Twin Falls golfers: Gabe Schroeder (86), Kadon Gentry (87) and Isaac Fortuin (87). Minico’s Kahne Orr (87) followed.
The top team honors went to Twin Falls with a score of 330. Canyon Ridge (364) and Jerome (366) followed.
The Wood River boys finished their season in fifth place (379). Along with Edwards, Leo Molter (95), Luke Marlow (96), Chase Rushton (104) and Owen Walker (111) rounded out the Wolverines’ showing.
On the girls side, Minico senior Dallis Shockey repeated as District Champion shooting an 87 on the day. Idaho high schools were at their respective district golf tournaments over the weekend. ￼
