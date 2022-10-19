It’s time.

Again.

The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats will set an early-morning alarm Thursday morning to start the 3A Girls’ State Soccer Tournament.

22-08-31-community-school-soccer-girls-roland.jpg

Sun Valley Community School senior Anabel Viesturs makes a run during a game earlier in the season.
22-08-31-community-school-soccer-girls-roland-11.jpg

Sun Valley Community School senior captain Gretel Huss, right, congratulates junior Mia Hansmeyer after she scored a goal in a contest earlier in the season. Looking on is senior midfielder Maya Lightner.
SVCS-gsoccer-Crist

Sun Valley Community School junior Ruby Crist is the second-leading scorer for the Cutthroats this season.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments