It’s time.
Again.
The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats will set an early-morning alarm Thursday morning to start the 3A Girls’ State Soccer Tournament.
“We’ll focus on getting rest and our timing in the morning in terms of they need to be eating by 6:30, so therefore we need to get up at this time,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “It’s more making it consistent and easy for them, so they don’t have to think about that stuff.
“A lot of that, once we get to the state tournament, is how do we support them. It’s not so much telling them what to do. It’s bigger than the coaching side. It becomes much more human.
“They’re teenagers and they’re under pressure and it’s, ‘How can we support them and keep them focused and keep them happy and feeling good so they can play their best?’”
The Cutthroats (18-0-1) are the No. 2 seed and take on McCall-Donnelly (9-5-1) the No. 7 seed at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. McCall-Donnelly defeated Snake River, 3-2, in a play-in game.
“Our success last year was due to our energy and how ready and fired up we got,” senior captain and defender Gretel Huss said. “I think we’re relying on that part of it, and we’re gonna try to bring that back this year.
“I think last year we weren’t expecting to go as far as we did. I think having that and taking it into this year, we know that anything can happen.”
The Community School was the No. 6 seed last year, won its first two matches 2-1 in overtime, then lost to Fruitland in the championship match, 4-3.
“I think the biggest thing is to not underestimate any team at all,” senior captain and keeper Amanda Dunn said. “We can have good games. We can have bad games. The game of soccer is always going to be different. We have to try to rely on what we know how to do.
“We can’t always ramp it up, but we try to play our level of game and not anybody else’s.”
Huss added, “It’s about focusing on what we can control. It’s not who we’re playing. It’s how we play against them.”
The Vandals went from Sept. 6 to Oct. 13 without a loss. They lost on those dates to Fruitland, which they tied Oct. 4 on the road.
“In our district, you don’t come across a lot of competition all the time, so games where it is close and high-pressure, I think it’s really important so we can learn how to handle the pressure and know that we can come back,” Dunn said.
The Cutthroats advanced to the state tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over Buhl on Oct. 12. They trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Buhl went on to defeat Kimberly in PKs, 3-2, and is the No. 6 seed. Buhl (14-6) meets No. 3 American Falls (12-4) at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Wins by SVCS and Buhl pit them against each other at 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.
“We try to stay humble, first of all,” Dunn said. “You never know what can happen. It’s just about the way we keep our composure.
“I feel like we (Dunn and Huss) try to make sure everybody’s always intense, so a big thing we both always say is ‘Pick up the intensity. Let’s go. We got it.’ Encouraging, but also serious.”
Huss added, “We try to have everyone know we’re not trying to be mean. It’s all constructive. But we do try to keep it as positive as we can.”
Dunn continued, “That’s something with every sport, when you’re under pressure, you’re gonna say what has to be said to get out of that pressure. Everybody knows that. What happens on the field stays on the field.”
“It’s not personal,” Huss finished.
CAREY 58, MURTAUGH 14
Carey 16 0 14 28—58
Murtaugh 0 0 14 0—14
C: Morey 15 pass from Wood (Simpson run)
C: Simpson 2 run (Simpson run)
M: Young 40 pass from Anderson (run failed)
C: Morey 7 pass from Wood (run failed)
C: Simpson 1 run (Larna run)
M: Jones 4 pass from Young (Young run)
C: Larna 42 run (run failed)
C: Wood 40 interception return (Morey pass from Wood)
C: Larna 50 run (Jensen run)
C: Versis 34 interception return (pass failed)
RUSHING: Carey, Larna 13-138, Simpson 10-50, Wood 7-46, Jensen 1-4, Morey 1-3. Murtaugh, Neri 26-91, Jones 6-72, Merrick 8-23, Young 8-18, Anerson 1-2, Lopez 1-0, Team 1-(-17).
PASSING: Carey, Wood 7-11-1-2, 61 yards; Larna 0-1-1-0, 0 yards. Murtaugh, Anderson 2-4-0-1, 49 yards; Young 2-8-3-1, 16 yards; Neri 1-2-0-0, 3 yards; Jones 0-3-0-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey, Morey 2-22, Larna 2-22, Simpson 1-11, Perkes 1-6. Murtaugh, Young 1-40, Jones 4-28.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 15. Murtaugh 16.
PENALTIES: Carey 2-10. Murtaugh 2-15. ￼
