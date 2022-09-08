Carey put up a wall and the Sun Valley Community School had to figure out a way around it.
“We were getting blocked a lot and we really had to think about that, and that’s how we pulled through,” said Cutthroats senior standout Maeve Bailey, who has verbally committed to continue her academic and volleyball careers at Holy Cross.
The Community School opened its season with a 25-23, 8-25, 9-25, 25-9, 16-14 victory over the Panthers on Sept. 8 inside the Fish Tank.
“We did chat about it as a team together. They had great blockers,” Cutthroats co-head coach Natalie Heurkins said of the adjustment from trying to rip every set ball to throwing in dinks, tips and push volleys.
“Hitting straight into the block every time wasn’t working,” co-head coach Nicole Kessler. "Once we said it, ‘Hey let’s start mixing it up’ they started, and it worked a little bit better. I think they just needed a little reminder.”
Bailey had a kill, a missile kill, a tip kill and an ace to help the Cutthroats to a 14-7 lead in the fourth set that eventually forced the fifth.
“We had some incredible blocks,” Carey first-year head coach Teresa Smith said. “Jane (Parke) and Katie (Mecham) did phenomenally. Sun Valley started finding the open holes. Instead of rockin’ it, they just started tipping, which caught us off guard.
“It’s just as good of a point as a kill. I told my girls, ‘You gotta play smart.’ The line was open, we just weren’t quite pushing it to the line. It just didn’t fall our way.”
Parke had a roof and a pair of kills to give Carey a 5-3 lead in the fifth set. A Mecham kill, a Parke service winner, a Bailey kill, and a Shayli Smith kill gave the Panthers a 10-7 lead and the Community School called a timeout.
“I give all the credit to my coaches because they’re watching on the side and they’ve also played the game longer than all of us, so they know best,” Bailey said. “Court awareness is big for our team. I think we’re good at looking and seeing, but also hearing it from our coaches gives us that extra confidence to do what we need to do.
“We tried to make them run around instead of us. I think that (continuing to hit hard) is kind of egotistic, and just kind of centering yourself and finding that we’re all playing together, and we need to work together to build those points really helped us. Each point counts the same. It’s not like a ripped kill is going to give you 10 more points than a tip.”
A Smith roof and a Cutthroats error gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead.
It was 13-9 after a Carey error, a Kiki Pate kill and a Community School error. Carey made an error, a Pate push kill and a block which led to a Panthers error made it 13-12 and coach Smith called a timeout.
“We should have had the first one and we should have had this last one,” Smith said. “Volleyball is a mental game. But it’s also a game of runs and sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way, which happens.
“We should have had that. We had the momentum. We just didn’t finish. These guys will bounce back.
“Hat’s off to Sun Valley. They do have a really good team.”
A kill by Maggie D’Orazio gave the visitors a 14-12 lead. A net error and hitting error by Carey knotted the score at 14.
Hanna Bailey’s tip kill gave the hosts a 15-14 lead and her blocked ended the match.
“I think last year we realized when we’re mentally high we’re high and when we’re mentally low we’re low,” Kessler said. “It does not stay consistent throughout the sets. I think they will build upon whatever they’re doing, but it goes the same the other way. When they start doing poorly, they build in the wrong direction and tear themselves down.
“We made them aware of that and they realized, ‘OK maybe we do need to even it out.’ I told them that ego has a lot to do with that. As soon as you start getting up there too high, that’s your ego kicking in and it’s the same if you’re too low.
“We talked about that, figuring out the middle ground. They did a pretty good job.”
This was Carey’s fourth match in three nights.
“I have a lot of faith in my team,” coach Smith said. “If I’m gonna to choose one, I’m gonna choose them every time. I have no doubt that we can finish matches. We just didn’t quite do it tonight.
“We got caught standing. Our passers in the back weren’t moving their feet. I’m not disappointed in my girls at all. I’m proud of them. They played great.”
The Panthers had a 19-14 lead in the first set after a Shayli Smith kill, a Cutthroats hitting error, a Parke roof and a D’Orazio kill.
A Sofia Delgado kill, service winner, two Carey errors and a Delgado ace tied it at 19 and the Panthers called a timeout.
Back-to-back Mecham kills gave Carey a 22-20 lead. The teams exchanged service errors and back-to-back Pate kills knotted things at 23. The Community School completed the comeback with a Carey hitting error and a Gemma Albro ace.
The Panthers won the next two sets with ease.
“I feel like we’ve all been playing with each other long enough that we know the game and know each other really well and I think that is what’s going to benefit us this year,” Maeve Bailey said.
“I think tonight we had more excitement than jitters. It was really nice to have everyone here, so we were a little nervous with the huge crowd, and obviously with it being the first game. I think we had a lot of adrenaline before the game because we were really, really excited.
“I couldn’t sleep last night; I was so excited.”
The Panthers welcome Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 13 and Shoshone on Sept. 15. Both are 6 p.m. starts.
The Community School heads to the Jerome Tournament on Saturday and hosts Wendell on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
