Come out with energy. Check.
Score first. Check.
Score multiple goals. Check.
Advance. Check.
The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team did all of those in the first half en route to a 3-0 victory over visiting Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 10.
The victory puts the Cutthroats into today’s 4:45 p.m. match with Buhl with a 3A state tournament berth on the line.
A win and you’re in.
“We’re kinda reaching a point in our season where we have to find our peak intensity so anything we can do to bring the energy of the team up that’s what we want,” senior midfielder Maya Lightner said. “We’re nearing the crux of our season.
“We’re working on finishing our goals, working on good first touches, working on making good plays and getting our team bond to be super bond as we hopefully go into state.”
Sophomore Audrey Morawitz, who was named Player of the Game, made it 1-0 midway through the first half off a pass from Lightner, who fought through two defenders to make the play.
It was 2-0 six minutes later when Lightner scored off a pass from sophomore Josie Sarchett.
“She’s a super huge asset to our team,” Lightner said of Sarchett. “She can play anywhere from defense to forward, which is what she did in this game. She has amazing foot skills. Doesn’t stop going for the ball and is able to get her head up and look for her teammates.”
Cutthroats head coach Kelly Feldman agreed.
“She’s so versatile. She’s so mobile,” Feldman said of Sarchett. “Even though we mostly play her in the back, she’s got such an attacking mentality. She’s come a long way. Her first touches are toward the goal. She’s got it all going on. It’s just great. She’s really come on, and I think enjoys playing. She can run for days.”
Four minutes later, Sarchett received a through ball from junior Mia Hansmeyer, made a run and was fouled in the box. Hansmeyer converted the PK.
“I was definitely excited for that,” junior keeper Amanda Dunn said of the 3-0 lead. “Last time it was tied at halftime and that definitely was a lot more stressful. As a goalie it’s nice to know it’s not 1-0.”
Wendell plays the long ball from anywhere on the field.
“Defensively, we try to remember to stay back because when they do boot it that far it’s easier to come towards the ball,” Dunn said. “We try to play more defensive on those because that way we can get it back up the field and play more offensively.
“As a goalie, I’m not too worried because I know my defense most of the time is going to get it. If they don’t, I step back on the goal line and start from there.”
The Cutthroats (17-0-1) defeated Buhl 4-1 on Aug. 22 to open the season and 3-1 on Sept. 14. The Indians have won 9-of-10.
“We changed our formation (in the second half) trying to implement other formations, so we have options,” Feldman said. “We started that second half in a different way, and we definitely struggled. It was the challenge we put to all the players because we’re trying to make sure we have options open in case we need them.” ￼
