The early part of the season is to learn and build to playoff time.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer coach Kelly Feldman said. “It was the first game where we had really our whole varsity team, the bulk of it. We’ve been missing people all preseason. We’re still fitting pieces together, fitting people in and figuring where people work best.

“Overall, I’m happy with it.”

Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer on her way to scoring the first of her three goals in a 3-0 victory over Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Sun Valley Community School senior Anabel Viesturs heads toward the goal during the second half in a 3-0 victory over Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27.

