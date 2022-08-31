Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer, middle, is congratulated by senior teammate Gretel Huss while teammates Maya Lightner, far left, and Meredith Bromley, far right, are all smiles after Hansmeyer scored one of her three goals in a 3-0 victory over Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Cutthroats are back in action at home against Bliss on Sept. 7.
Express photo by Roland Lane
Sun Valley Community School heads down the left sideline during the first half in a 3-0 victory over Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The early part of the season is to learn and build to playoff time.
“We’re still figuring it out,” Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer coach Kelly Feldman said. “It was the first game where we had really our whole varsity team, the bulk of it. We’ve been missing people all preseason. We’re still fitting pieces together, fitting people in and figuring where people work best.
“Overall, I’m happy with it.”
It, this time, was a 3-0 victory over visiting Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“It was great to have a good challenge,” Feldman said. “They’re a good team. It’s a good start. I thought our first half was better than our second.”
The Cutthroats owned the first half, but only held a 1-0 lead at the break.
“I think we had a good confidence considering how we played the rest of the first half,” senior midfielder Maya Lightner said. “We knew, based on how we were playing, that the plays were there, and the goals were gonna come. We didn’t get frustrated.”
Junior striker Mia Hansmeyer scored her second goal three minutes into the second half.
“We have this motto, ‘Score early. Score often,’” Lightner said. “In both halves we try to come out and score right off the bat and come out with intensity.”
Added Feldman, “That second goal just adds a little comfort. That margin is a little more comfortable. It’s early in the season so we haven’t really gotten into a lot of finishing yet. That showed, I think. We hit the keeper a lot. We kept her busy. We hit her with the ball. Don’t get me wrong, she did a great job. But our placement wasn’t very good. We made it easy for her.
“That’s something we have to work on. It’s going to matter as we get deeper into the season.”
Hansmeyer scored all three goals for the Cutthroats. Her first goal came early in the first half. She was named Player of the Game.
“I’m pleased with their showing and effort,” Feldman said. “We did a lot of good things. It’s always nice to have this game because it makes clear what you need to fix and what you need to work on. It was a good day.”
Cutthroats’ senior keeper Amanda Dunn had to do some work, but the hosts controlled most of the action. She finished with eight saves.
Hansmeyer finished the hat trick late in the second half. Junior Scarlet Rixon had an assist.
“We’re trying to establish a fun, positive attitude and good work ethic,” Lightner said. “We want to practice in a way that we can build to being the best we can be by the time state comes. We want to obviously win state, but that’s not as easy as it sounds.”
The Cutthroats moved to 4-0 and 3-0 in the High Desert Conference with a 9-0 whitewashing of host Filer on Monday, Aug. 29.
Hansmeyer and sophomore Attie Murray each scored a pair of goals. Hansmeyer has eight goals on the campaign.
Seniors Anabel Viesturs and Gretel Huss, juniors Rixon and Ruby Crist and sophomore Audrey Morawitz also scored. Morawitz added a pair of assists. Senior Niki Cohen and sophomore Graysen Strine also had assists. Dunn did not have to make a save.
Murray and Strine were named Players of the Game.
The Community School, which has outscored its opponents 24-1, hosts Bliss at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. ￼
