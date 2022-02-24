Staying alive, the Sun Valley Community School boys not only managed to showcase a massive upset of the No. 2-seeded Castleford Wolves on Wednesday but did it with a blowout victory.
The No. 6-seeded Cutthroats never trailed in the 43-24 win at a packed house at Shoshone High School. The victory allowed the Cutthroats to remain in the hunt for the Sawtooth Conference’s second bid to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout.
“The kids are playing hard—they’re playing together,” SVCS head coach Clay Wawner said. “Everything from the regular season is building up, and we’re playing good basketball. We’re understanding situations and capitalizing.”
Seniors Charlie Stewart and Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with 12 points each. Tomlinson also added 11 rebounds and 4 blocks. Stewart’s energy led to 4 rebounds.
Senior Jack Colgate contributed with 8 points and 4 assists.
The game was never in jeopardy for the Cutthroats (8-9), who led from the opening tip-off. SVCS opened with a 6-0 run in the first five minutes to force a Castleford timeout. The Wolves (15-9) still couldn’t put anything together coming out of the timeout, and the Cutthroats quickly extended the lead to 9-2. SVCS built from there, staying calm and playing slow, focusing on ball control by the second quarter.
Castleford seemed rushed in the comeback and missed a slew of 3-pointers that ultimately were the Wolves’ downfall. Senior Eric Taylor led the Wolves in his final game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
With the Wolves focused heavily on Tomlinson down low, Stewart stepped in and became a surprise threat.
“Charlie has been working hard all year,” Wawner said. “Charlie played smart and found himself open.”
The Cutthroats owned the boards Wednesday, outrebounding the Wolves, 28-23. The most significant difference was defensive rebounding, where the Cutthroats held a 24-17 advantage.
With the victory, the Cutthroats—who lost to No. 3 Camas County in the opening round of the Sawtooth Conference Tournament—find themselves one win away from the state tournament. All seems good for now; however, SVCS faces the No. 1-seeded Carey Panthers, who lost to Camas County in the championship game right after the Cutthroat’s dominant win. That game is tonight, Friday, at 7 p.m. at Shoshone High School.
“We can’t let Carsn Perkes get hot. He’s a great shooter,” Wawner said. “They’re well-coached. It’ll be another battle.”
The last time the Cutthroats and Panthers played, it was a barn burner at The Fish Tank at Sun Valley Community School on Feb. 12, where Carey escaped with a 52-49 win. Tomlinson led with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks for the Cutthroats. Stewart also had a good game with 9 points and 5 rebounds. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In